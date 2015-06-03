MOLDOVA RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE AND ROLLING STOCK FL

The locomotives component does not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA). The need for an EIA for the renewal of the associated maintenance depots is being analysed during the appraisal. Concerning the infrastructure rehabilitation component, the project is expected to be mainly within the existing right of way with some short sections on new alignment; therefore the potential negative environmental and social impact is likely to be minor. If situated in the EU, the project would likely fall under Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore be subject to screening. The compliance of the procedures in place with the EIB's environmental and social standards will be analysed during the appraisal.