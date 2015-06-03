MOLDOVA RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE AND ROLLING STOCK FL

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Transports - Transports et entreposage
The purpose of the project is to improve and modernise both Moldova's railway network and rolling stock. It consists of a framework with two components: (i) the acquisition of 11 mainline diesel locomotives suitable for both freight and passenger services and the associated maintenance equipment and (ii) the rehabilitation of selected sections of the railway infrastructure. The project is part of a broader programme, which also includes restructuring of the Moldovan railway sector in order to enable it to provide adequate services and to compete with other modes of transport.
The proposed operation is in line with the objectives of the 2014-2020 External Lending Mandate as it contributes to the development of economic infrastructure, in particular transport. Being partially located on the TEN-T (Trans-European Transport Network) as extended to specific neighbouring countries based on high-level agreements on transport infrastructure, this project will play a role in deepening the integration with the European transport system. By promoting sustainable means of transport the project also contributes to climate change mitigation, a cross-cutting objective of the mandate.
The locomotives component does not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA). The need for an EIA for the renewal of the associated maintenance depots is being analysed during the appraisal. Concerning the infrastructure rehabilitation component, the project is expected to be mainly within the existing right of way with some short sections on new alignment; therefore the potential negative environmental and social impact is likely to be minor. If situated in the EU, the project would likely fall under Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore be subject to screening. The compliance of the procedures in place with the EIB's environmental and social standards will be analysed during the appraisal.
The promoter is a public entity. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
À la une
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.