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S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES

Signature(s)

Montant
170 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Pologne : 170 000 000 €
Transports : 170 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
15/10/2014 : 170 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
12/03/2014 - Résumé non technique - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Related public register
12/03/2014 - Résumé non technique - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Related public register
12/03/2014 - Résumé non technique - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Related public register
28/08/2014 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Communiqués associés
La BEI prête 490 millions d'EUR pour la construction de voies rapides en Pologne

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
12 février 2014
Statut
Référence
Signé | 15/10/2014
20120642
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 170 million
EUR 537 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project concerns the construction of two sections of 2 x 2 expressway adjacent to the Warsaw ringroad in central Poland (37km in all)

The project concerns the construction of two sections of 2 x 2 expressway adjacent to the Warsaw ring road in central Poland: (i) about 22km between Radziejowice and Paskow to the south west of Warsaw (in two sub-sections) and (ii) about 15km around Marki to the north east of Warsaw (in two sub-sections). These form part of the broader S8 expressway route in Poland from Wroclaw in the south-west of the country to the border with Lithuania at Budzisk in the north-east and will facilitate the passage of long distance traffic around the city of Warsaw. The project complements the existing EIB operation Warsaw Ring Road 2.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project involves the construction of new expressways in a rural and suburban environment. The various sections all fall under Annex I of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU requiring a full EIA procedure. The project sections are all located in the Masovian Region and have been subject to three, separate procedures. The project is situated in the vicinity of the following Natura 2000 areas: Dabrowa Radziejowska (PLH140003), Poligon Rembertow (PLH140034) and Biale Blota (PLH140038). Therefore, the provisions of the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) apply. The investments are included in the National Road Construction Program and the current Operational Program Infrastructure and Environment, both of which were subject to a form of strategic environmental assessment. The project likely involves the expropriation of private and public land as well as the involuntary resettlement of residential homes. The procedures and outcomes of the environmental and social assessment are to be further reviewed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]),), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Documents liés
12/03/2014 - Résumé non technique - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
12/03/2014 - Résumé non technique - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
12/03/2014 - Résumé non technique - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
28/08/2014 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
La BEI prête 490 millions d'EUR pour la construction de voies rapides en Pologne

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Résumé non technique - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Date de publication
12 Mar 2014
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
52046145
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Résumé non technique
Numéro du projet
20120642
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Résumé non technique - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Date de publication
12 Mar 2014
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
52048233
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Résumé non technique
Numéro du projet
20120642
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Résumé non technique - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Date de publication
12 Mar 2014
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
52042931
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Résumé non technique
Numéro du projet
20120642
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Date de publication
28 Aug 2014
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
54288825
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20120642
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Date de publication
30 Nov 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
206364167
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Numéro du projet
20120642
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
12/03/2014 - Résumé non technique - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Related public register
12/03/2014 - Résumé non technique - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Related public register
12/03/2014 - Résumé non technique - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Related public register
28/08/2014 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Fiche technique
S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Communiqués associés
La BEI prête 490 millions d'EUR pour la construction de voies rapides en Pologne

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
La BEI prête 490 millions d'EUR pour la construction de voies rapides en Pologne
Autres liens
Related public register
12/03/2014 - Résumé non technique - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Related public register
12/03/2014 - Résumé non technique - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Related public register
12/03/2014 - Résumé non technique - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Related public register
28/08/2014 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - S8 EXPRESSWAY WARSAW APPROACHES

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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