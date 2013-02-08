AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB

The project is classified under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 85/337/EC as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. The EIA Directives and the SEA Directive have been fully transposed into Croatian legislation. An EIA has been commissioned by Zagreb Airport Ltd. in July 2011 upon instruction of the Grantor and completed in June 2012. Mandatory public consultation was conducted in July 2012. The EIA has been passed to the successful concessionaire for use in applying for the Location Permit, which has been obtained in December 2012, and ultimately for the Construction Permit. It will be a condition of the Bank’s financing that all necessary permits are in place and that all relevant declarations are received from the Competent Authority.