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AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB

Signature(s)

Montant
80 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Croatie : 80 000 000 €
Transports : 80 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
30/11/2013 : 80 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 3 - Maps
Related public register
02/07/2014 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 1 - Maps
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 2 - Maps
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 5 - maps
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 6 - maps and photographs
Related public register
19/09/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 4 - Maps
Related public register
14/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB
Communiqués associés
Croatie : 80 m d’EUR à l’appui du projet en PPP d’agrandissement de l’aéroport de Zagreb

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
8 février 2013
Statut
Référence
Signé | 30/11/2013
20110466
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB
MINISTRY OF MARITIME AFFAIRS, TRANSPORT AND INFRASTRUCTURE
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 80 million
EUR 245 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project comprises the financing, design and construction of phase 1 of a new passenger terminal building at Zagreb Airport in Croatia. The existing terminal is already operating in excess of its design capacity. The intention is to use the existing one for other purposes and replace it with a new one, which will provide sufficient handling capacity for projected demand into the mid to longer term. The project is to be awarded under a 30-year concession, which will also include the obligation to operate, develop and maintain the rest of the airport over the concession period too.

Zagreb Airport provides an important gateway to Croatia for travellers from other parts of Croatia, the EU and beyond. It facilitates business contacts and tourism and is therefore one of the prerequisites for the economic development of this accession country. Zagreb is at the crossroads of the two important Pan-European Corridors V and X. The project is expected to bring benefits in terms of improved safety, reduced congestion and time savings for travellers.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project is classified under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 85/337/EC as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. The EIA Directives and the SEA Directive have been fully transposed into Croatian legislation. An EIA has been commissioned by Zagreb Airport Ltd. in July 2011 upon instruction of the Grantor and completed in June 2012. Mandatory public consultation was conducted in July 2012. The EIA has been passed to the successful concessionaire for use in applying for the Location Permit, which has been obtained in December 2012, and ultimately for the Construction Permit. It will be a condition of the Bank’s financing that all necessary permits are in place and that all relevant declarations are received from the Competent Authority.

In accordance with the Public Procurement Act of January 2008 (which transposed the EU Procurement Directives into national law), the Notice of Intention to Grant a Concession was published in the Croatian National Gazette. In parallel, the same Notice was published in the Financial Times. As a result, wide international interest was generated and a number of consortia were shortlisted through a prequalification process. As part of the Bank’s appraisal process, the prequalification process will be reviewed, together with the procedures adopted for the award of the concession to check for compliance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.

Documents liés
20/09/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 3 - Maps
02/07/2014 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB
20/09/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 1 - Maps
20/09/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 2 - Maps
20/09/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 5 - maps
20/09/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 6 - maps and photographs
19/09/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB
20/09/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 4 - Maps
14/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Croatie : 80 m d’EUR à l’appui du projet en PPP d’agrandissement de l’aéroport de Zagreb

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 3 - Maps
Date de publication
20 Sep 2016
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
53211134
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20110466
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Croatie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB
Date de publication
2 Jul 2014
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
46822679
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20110466
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Croatie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 1 - Maps
Date de publication
20 Sep 2016
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
53219587
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20110466
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Croatie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 2 - Maps
Date de publication
20 Sep 2016
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
53219817
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20110466
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Croatie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 5 - maps
Date de publication
20 Sep 2016
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
53221238
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20110466
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Croatie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 6 - maps and photographs
Date de publication
20 Sep 2016
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
53221789
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20110466
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Croatie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB
Date de publication
19 Sep 2016
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
53222729
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20110466
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Croatie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 4 - Maps
Date de publication
20 Sep 2016
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
53220375
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20110466
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Croatie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB
Date de publication
14 Nov 2019
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
124569768
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Numéro du projet
20110466
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Croatie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 3 - Maps
Related public register
02/07/2014 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 1 - Maps
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 2 - Maps
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 5 - maps
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 6 - maps and photographs
Related public register
19/09/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 4 - Maps
Related public register
14/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB
Fiche technique
AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB
Communiqués associés
Croatie : 80 m d’EUR à l’appui du projet en PPP d’agrandissement de l’aéroport de Zagreb

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Croatie : 80 m d’EUR à l’appui du projet en PPP d’agrandissement de l’aéroport de Zagreb
Autres liens
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 3 - Maps
Related public register
02/07/2014 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 1 - Maps
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 2 - Maps
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 5 - maps
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 6 - maps and photographs
Related public register
19/09/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB - Appendix Part 4 - Maps
Related public register
14/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - AIRPORT EXPANSION ZAGREB

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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