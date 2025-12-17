Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
InvestEU Advisory Hub

The gateway to EU investment advisory support

The InvestEU Advisory Hub is the central entry point for advisory support and technical assistance linked to centrally managed European Union investment funds. It is a core component of the InvestEU Programme, designed to stimulate sustainable investment, innovation, job creation and growth across the EU. The Hub consolidates and replaces thirteen prior advisory services into a single, streamlined access point, enabling project promoters and financial intermediaries to benefit from tailored capacity building, project preparation, structuring and implementation support.  

The Advisory Hub is managed by the European Commission and financed by the EU budget. A network of advisory partners implements the delivery of services, with the European Investment Bank Group (EIBG) acting as the principal advisory partner, supported by national promotional banks, multilateral institutions and specialised technical agencies.

Eligibility

What we offer

The InvestEU Advisory Hub offers a suite of advisory services tailored to advance investment projects and strengthen investment readiness. These services include:

  • Project preparation and development support for feasibility assessments, planning, structuring, procurement planning and implementation strategy.
  • Capacity building for promoters and intermediaries to improve financial and operational capabilities. 
  • Market and investment ecosystem development, including awareness raising and coordination support where investment gaps exist.  

Support through the Advisory Hub does not automatically grant access to financing, nor is it contingent on applying for InvestEU Fund finance, although specific advisory initiatives may be closely linked to certain financial products.  

More information about the services offered by the EIB Group through the InvestEU Advisory Hub can be found here: Services offered by the EIB under the InvestEU Advisory Hub

Who is eligible

The InvestEU Advisory Hub is available to the following types of clients: 

  • Private project promoters, such asbusinesses, social enterprises and other private entities.
  • Public project promoters, including national, regional and local authorities.  
  • Financial and other intermediaries that implement financing or investment operations on behalf of other entities, particularly those facing difficulties obtaining access to finance. 

Advisory services are devised to support projects and promoters across a broad range of sectors aligned with the InvestEU policy priorities, including sustainable infrastructure, research and innovation, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and social investment and skills. 

Geographical eligibility

The InvestEU Advisory Hub operates across the European Union and is accessible to eligible clients with projects based in EU Member States.

Go to InvestEU Advisory Hub  

Find the support your project needs

Submit a request to the InvestEU Advisory Hub.

Start wizard  

Latest stories

  •
    5 June 2025

    Bologne : une pionnière de l’urbanisme inclusif

    Découvrez comment Bologne repense l’urbanisme grâce à la dimension de genre, à des infrastructures inclusives et à des objectifs de développement durable

    Infrastructures Aménagement urbain InvestEU Advisory Hub Advisory services InvestEU Diversité et égalité hommes-femmes Italie Union européenne Infrastructures sociales
  • 2 May 2024

    L’UE, concrètement : des voies de navigation intérieure pour la Lituanie

    Un plan de relance des voies navigables lituaniennes avec des péniches électriques pour réduire les émissions de CO2 de 14 000 tonnes par an

    InvestEU Advisory Hub Transports Advisory services InvestEU Lituanie Union européenne Climat et environnement Infrastructures sociales
  • 2 May 2024

    L’UE, concrètement : rénovation d’une université historique en Roumanie

    À Târgu Mureş, l’université de médecine rénove ses infrastructures et ses laboratoires de recherche pour former les futurs médecins et développer la recherche.

    Infrastructures InvestEU Advisory Hub Santé et sciences de la vie Advisory services InvestEU Éducation et formation Roumanie Union européenne Infrastructures sociales
  • 24 November 2023

    Stimuler les apprentissages et les économies d’énergie

    La ville de Rome avait d’abord besoin d’une assistance pour planifier son vaste projet de rénovation énergétique englobant plus de 200 écoles

    Infrastructures Aménagement urbain InvestEU Advisory Hub Advisory services InvestEU Éducation et formation Italie Union européenne Infrastructures sociales Énergie
  • 29 June 2023

    Des autoroutes naturelles

    Un plan de relance des voies navigables lituaniennes avec des péniches électriques pour réduire les émissions de CO2 de 14 000 tonnes par an

    InvestEU Advisory Hub Transports Advisory services InvestEU Lituanie Union européenne Climat et environnement Infrastructures sociales
  • 20 July 2022

    Un court trajet vers l’hôpital

    Pour favoriser la cohésion régionale, la Roumanie investit dans trois nouveaux hôpitaux qui offrent des services médicaux centralisés et modernes.

    InvestEU Advisory Hub Santé et sciences de la vie Advisory services InvestEU Roumanie Union européenne Développement - international Infrastructures sociales
EIB advisory

Through EIB Advisory we provide over a half century of knowledge, and we tailor solutions to each client's needs. This increases the impact of our financing and ensures your project's success.

