The InvestEU Advisory Hub is the central entry point for advisory support and technical assistance linked to centrally managed European Union investment funds. It is a core component of the InvestEU Programme, designed to stimulate sustainable investment, innovation, job creation and growth across the EU. The Hub consolidates and replaces thirteen prior advisory services into a single, streamlined access point, enabling project promoters and financial intermediaries to benefit from tailored capacity building, project preparation, structuring and implementation support.
The Advisory Hub is managed by the European Commission and financed by the EU budget. A network of advisory partners implements the delivery of services, with the European Investment Bank Group (EIBG) acting as the principal advisory partner, supported by national promotional banks, multilateral institutions and specialised technical agencies.
Eligibility
The InvestEU Advisory Hub offers a suite of advisory services tailored to advance investment projects and strengthen investment readiness. These services include:
- Project preparation and development support for feasibility assessments, planning, structuring, procurement planning and implementation strategy.
- Capacity building for promoters and intermediaries to improve financial and operational capabilities.
- Market and investment ecosystem development, including awareness raising and coordination support where investment gaps exist.
Support through the Advisory Hub does not automatically grant access to financing, nor is it contingent on applying for InvestEU Fund finance, although specific advisory initiatives may be closely linked to certain financial products.
More information about the services offered by the EIB Group through the InvestEU Advisory Hub can be found here: Services offered by the EIB under the InvestEU Advisory Hub.
The InvestEU Advisory Hub is available to the following types of clients:
- Private project promoters, such asbusinesses, social enterprises and other private entities.
- Public project promoters, including national, regional and local authorities.
- Financial and other intermediaries that implement financing or investment operations on behalf of other entities, particularly those facing difficulties obtaining access to finance.
Advisory services are devised to support projects and promoters across a broad range of sectors aligned with the InvestEU policy priorities, including sustainable infrastructure, research and innovation, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and social investment and skills.
The InvestEU Advisory Hub operates across the European Union and is accessible to eligible clients with projects based in EU Member States.
Find the support your project needs
Submit a request to the InvestEU Advisory Hub.
