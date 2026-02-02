Střekov Castle (pictured above) overlooks the Czech city of Ústí nad Labem and is a marker of its early years, the beginning of a rich history that saw the area reach a peak of influence and prosperity during the industrial era.

“The view from Střekov Castle is beautiful in every season,” says Petr Nedvědický, the mayor of Ústí nad Labem, “but I personally prefer autumn, because it is incredibly picturesque. I love the colours.”

Nowadays, Ústí nad Labem faces new challenges. It remains a university town with almost 9,000 students enrolled at Jan Evangelista Purkyně University. It is in a good geographical location, but it wants to modernise and create a sustainable and liveable place with a thriving local economy and all the attributes needed for residents of all ages.

The European Investment Bank and EIB Advisory officers are helping the city to do exactly that. The city and the Bank signed a loan worth about €43 million in 2024 to help a variety of targets in energy efficiency and renewable energy in municipal buildings.