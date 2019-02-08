Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

FELICITY

Sustainable solutions for cities

Climate change and rapid urban development, particularly in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, demand increased investment in sustainable infrastructure. These investments are crucial for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and strengthening urban resilience.

Many municipalities face challenges in developing investment-ready projects that align with national climate goals and attract sustainable long-term financing. To overcome these barriers, the Financing Energy for Low-carbon Investment – Cities Advisory Facility (FELICITY) provides targeted technical assistance and supports capacity development for public authorities and their partners. The programme helps cities and national institutions create an enabling environment and prepare bankable, climate-smart infrastructure investments.

Our impact for 2017-2022

Between 2017 and 2022, FELICITY delivered advisory services and capacity development tailored to the needs of municipalities and financial intermediaries in Brazil, Mexico, Ecuador and Indonesia.

Our support focused on district heating and cooling networks, public lighting systems and public transport and infrastructure. The results speak for themselves:

  • €541 million: estimated investment volume of the ten supported projects
  • 1.98 million tCOeq: estimated emissions reduction over 15 years – equivalent to the annual greenhouse gas emissions of approximately 430 000 passenger cars
  • 5 000+ professionals benefited from the programme
  • additional financing facilitated, for example a $100 million EIB loan for water and sanitation projects in Ecuador

Our focus since 2022

Since 2022, the second phase of the programme has focused on Ukraine, Moldova, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. We assist national counterparts in developing scalable models for energy efficiency investments in buildings and in the water and wastewater sectors, aligning with each country’s development and decarbonisation priorities. In Ukraine, a special focus is placed on rebuilding war-damaged infrastructure.

Find out more about FELICITY in our project leaflet and watch how FELICITY accelerates investments for low-carbon cities.

What types of support do we offer
  • Guidance on the technical, financial and economic feasibility of investments planned in cities, procurement procedures as well as advice on a project’s social and environmental soundness to potentially meet the EIB’s requirements for financing.
  • Capacity development for municipalities to develop bankable projects and access international finance, especially for the purpose of addressing climate change.
  • Facilitate knowledge exchange across countries and regions on the preparation of low-carbon infrastructure projects and conducive regulatory environments.
What is eligible

FELICITY supports the preparation of infrastructure projects in cities resulting in GHG reduction. The following urban sub-sectors are eligible under FELICITY:

  • residential and public buildings
  • water systems and waste water treatment

The projects requesting support should be in line with urban development plans and not yet considered ready for financing.

The cities we support

Brazil Ecuador Indonesia Mexico
Video: Investments for low carbon cities
Video: Solar power and energy efficiency in the schools of Porto Alegre
Factsheet: Porto Alegre
Factsheet: Florianópolis
Factsheet: Maringa

Our work in a nutshell:

Factsheet: Antonio Ante
Factsheet: Atacames

Our work in a nutshell:

Factsheet: Metropolitan Makassar
Factsheet: Batam City

Our work in a nutshell:

Factsheet: Mexico City
Factsheet: Naucalpan

Our work in a nutshell:

Our partnerships

The regional development bank BRDE for Southern Brazil signed a climate action framework loan with EIB to on-lend financing with FELICITY’s support.

Go to BRDE's website  
logo

FELICITY is active in the Cities Climate Finance Leadership Alliance (CCFLA), a knowledge platform on subnational climate finance at the global level.

Go to CCFLA's website  
logo

Related publications

About FELICITY

FELICITY  is a joint initiative of the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ). It is funded by the International Climate Initiative (IKI) of the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMU).

logo
logo