€2 billion in EIB Group financing backed Sweden’s green transition and innovation in 2025

EIB

The City of Stockholm, Stockholm Exergi, the Port of Gothenburg, Sandvik, PulPac and ECAPS were among the actors in Sweden granted EU financing in 2025 through the EIB Group

Total financing amounted to around SEK 21.8 billion (€2.06 billion), with 56% supporting the green transition

Investments focused on climate action, sustainable transport, innovation and competitiveness across the Swedish economy

In 2025, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Investment Fund (EIF), which together form the EIB Group, provided financing to Swedish municipalities and companies across a wide range of sectors, from large-scale climate infrastructure to innovative growth companies. The funding supported renewable energy, carbon capture, sustainable transport, industrial innovation and access to growth capital for startups and small and medium-sized enterprises. The total financing amounted to around SEK 21.8 billion (€2.06 billion) and the support helped mobilise total investments in Sweden of about €7.6 billion – equivalent to 1.3% of GDP or €711 per person.

Among the year’s key projects was financing for Stockholm Exergi, supporting the development of a large-scale bioenergy carbon capture and storage plant connected to Stockholm’s district heating system. The EIB also supported a major expansion of the Stockholm metro system, increasing capacity and improving sustainable urban mobility, as well as investments in the Port of Gothenburg, Sweden’s largest port, to strengthen logistics capacity and reduce emissions from maritime transport.

Support for Swedish industry and innovation included financing for companies such as engineering group Sandvik and health and hygiene company Essity, backing research and development activities, and venture debt loans to high-growth technology firms. This included ECAPS in Stockholm, a Swedish space and defence technology company developing advanced propulsion systems for satellites and spacecraft, and PulPac in Gothenburg, which is scaling dry moulded fibre technology as a sustainable alternative to single-use plastics.

“The EIB Group’s strong engagement in Sweden reflects the country’s leadership in climate action and innovation,” said Karl Nehammer, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank. “By supporting projects ranging from carbon capture and sustainable transport to cutting-edge industrial and space technologies, we help strengthen Europe’s competitiveness while delivering tangible benefits for citizens.”

The European Investment Fund, which focuses on equity investments and guarantees for smaller businesses, mobilised an estimated SEK 3.37 billion (€319 million) in investments for Swedish companies in 2025. This support expanded access to growth capital for startups and scaleups through investments in venture capital and growth equity funds, as well as guarantees for lending to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Please note: The figures provided in this press release are approximate and subject to exchange rates.

For more information: EIB Group activity in Sweden 2025.

Background information

The EIB Group

The European Investment Bank (ElB) Group is the long-term financing institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion of new financing for over 870 high-impact projects in eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world. All projects financed by the EIB Group are aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement.

