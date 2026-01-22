EIB will finance MC with a €100 million loan to boost the sustainability of its retail stores in Portugal

EIB

The financing will support investments in energy transition and waste management projects in approximately 400 retail stores in Portugal.

Projects will include replacing refrigeration systems with more efficient technologies, integrating renewable energy solutions, and advancing circular‑economy practices in stores across the country.

The operation is backed by InvestEU and contributes to EIB Group’s climate action and cohesion objectives, as well as the REPowerEU plan to reduce dependence on fossil fuel imports.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a €100 million loan with MC with 12-year tenor to bolster sustainability across approximately 400 retail stores in Portugal. The operation will contribute to optimise energy efficiency and reduce the overall carbon footprint of MC’s extensive retail network in the country.

The financing agreement will support investments to replace existing refrigeration systems with more efficient ones, install photovoltaic panels with energy-storage systems in supermarkets, deploy electric-vehicle charging points and implement waste management systems such as reverse vending machines to collect recyclable packaging, among other measures.

The operation supports MC´s sustainability goals and is a strong contributor to the EIB’s climate action objectives set out in the EIB Group’s Strategic Roadmap for 2024-2027 and the Climate Bank Roadmap Phase 2 for 2026-2030. The agreement forms part of the EIB action plan to support REPowerEU, the programme designed to strengthen energy security and speed up the energy transition by reducing the EU’s dependence on fossil fuel imports.

Approximately three quarters of the investments will take place in regions where the per-capita GDP is below the EU average, ensuring that cohesion goes hand in hand with climate action and competitiveness in the green transition. Promoting economic, social and territorial cohesion is an EIB cross-cutting policy objective.

“By supporting MC’s efforts to modernise its stores with cleaner, more efficient technologies and processes, we are helping to cut emissions, supporting cohesion and contributing to a more sustainable retail model for the benefit of the Portuguese people,” said Pilar Solano Director of EIB’s Corporate Lending Department.

“The EIB’s support allows us to advance a comprehensive investment programme focused on energy efficiency, renewable energy and circularity across our retail network. These initiatives are essential for improving operational performance, lowering emissions and ensuring our stores operate with the highest sustainability standards. This new financing builds on a long‑standing and strategic partnership between MC and the EIB, one that has consistently enabled us to accelerate our sustainability roadmap and drive the transformation of our business. Strengthening this cooperation reflects our commitment to prudent capital allocation while reinforcing our ambition to lead the transition toward a more sustainable and resilient retail model.” said Fernando Van Zeller Chief Financial Officer of MC.

This loan strengthens EIB and MC ongoing cooperation to reduce the environmental impact of its retail business and comes in addition to a €55 million financing agreement signed in 2019 with similar objectives.

The operation is backed by InvestEU, the EU programme to mobilise over €372 billion in additional investment between 2021 and 2027.

Background information

EIB

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, it finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world.

Around half of EIB financing in the European Union goes to cohesion regions, where per capita income is below the EU average, while almost 60% of annual EIB Group investments support climate action and environmental sustainability.

In Portugal, the EIB provides financing to foster the country’s green and digital transition, economic growth, competitiveness and better services for its people.

InvestEU

The InvestEU programme provides the European Union with crucial long-term funding by leveraging substantial private and public funds in support of a sustainable recovery. It also helps mobilise private investment for EU policy priorities, such as the European Green Deal and the digital transition. InvestEU brings together under one roof the multitude of EU financial instruments available to support investment in the European Union, making funding for investment projects in Europe simpler, more efficient and more flexible. The programme consists of three components: the InvestEU Fund, the InvestEU Advisory Hub and the InvestEU Portal. The InvestEU Fund is implemented through financial partners that invest in projects, leveraging on the EU budget guarantee of €26.2 billion. The entire budget guarantee will back the investment projects of the implementing partners, increasing their risk-bearing capacity and mobilising at least €372 billion in additional investment.

MC

MC has been operating for over 40 years and is a leading player in the food retail sector in Portugal and in Health & Beauty across the Iberian Peninsula. MC’s portfolio includes a diverse range of food retail formats (Continente, Continente Modelo, Continente Bom Dia, Continente Online, Meu Super) health, beauty and wellness (Wells, Arenal, Druni) and complementary growth businesses (note!). MC is recognised as one of the largest and most influential retailers in the country, contributing decisively to the national economy while placing sustainability, innovation and responsible business practices at the core of its long‑term strategy. More information at mc.sonae.pt.