Sweden to get wind-energy lift with EIB loan to forest-industry group Holmen

EIB lends Swedish forest-industry group Holmen €100 million to expand onshore wind generation in northern Sweden

Project to provide green power for energy-intensive industries

Operation advances Swedish and European climate goals

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is lending 1.1 billion Swedish kronor (around €100 million) to forest-industry group Holmen to expand its renewable energy generation. The financing will support the ongoing expansion of onshore wind installations in northern Sweden, strengthening the country’s clean-energy supply and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Headquartered in Stockholm, Holmen is one of Sweden’s largest forest owners and a key player in renewable materials and energy. The company operates in forestry, wood products, paper, paperboard and energy. Its renewable and recyclable products help replace fossil-based materials such as plastic, steel and cement.

Holmen’s investment will add renewable generation capacity in Sweden’s northernmost bidding zones (regional electricity price areas), where energy demand is expected to increase from fast-growing, electricity-intensive industries. The expansion of wind power will increase the regional energy production and contribute to Sweden’s goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.

“Sweden has long been a leader in renewable energy and sustainability,” said EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer. “By financing Holmen’s expansion of clean power generation, we are strengthening Europe’s energy resilience while supporting one of the country’s most sustainable industrial players. This investment shows how the green transition and industrial competitiveness can go hand in hand.”

The operation advances the EIB’s sustainable energy, natural resources and climate action goals It also supports the European Commission’s RePowerEU initiative to accelerate the switch to clean power and to strengthen energy independence in Europe.

Background

EIB

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, the EIB finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, as pledged in the organisation’s Climate Bank Roadmap. Almost 60% of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment.

Fostering market integration and mobilising investment, the Group supported a record of over €100 billion in new investment for Europe’s energy security in 2024 and mobilised €110 billion in growth capital for startups, scale-ups and European pioneers. Approximately half of the EIB's financing within the EU is directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower than the EU average.

