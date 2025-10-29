European Union helps Ukrainian community of Vysoke open its first preschool

EIB

A new preschool in Vysoke village is part of 12 ongoing or completed EIB-financed recovery projects in Zhytomyr Oblast.

Built under the Ukraine Recovery Programme, the project cost €812 000.

It is the first preschool in the village and includes a radiation-protected shelter for children, staff and the entire community.

The village of Vysoke in Zhytomyr Oblast has opened its first preschool, giving local and internally displaced children access to early education close to home. The project was financed by the European Investment Bank (EIB), the bank of the European Union, through the Ukraine Recovery Programme.

The new facility can host 40 children and provides a safe and practical space for learning and care. Built in just 11 months amid the war, the preschool meets safety standards and includes a radiation-protected shelter where children and staff can stay during air alerts. After school time, the shelter is available for the entire community as the basement is designed as a dual-purpose facility shelter.

The building is fully equipped for daily preschool activities, with playrooms, classrooms, a medical room and essential service areas. Its outdoor space features secure play zones and barrier-free access, ensuring safety and accessibility for all.

The Ukraine Recovery Programme is one of three joint EU-EIB recovery initiatives implemented together with the Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, the Ministry of Finance and local authorities, with technical support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

In Zhytomyr Oblast, 12 projects under EIB recovery programmes are complete or underway, representing €16 million in investment. They include the renovation of schools, hospitals and other public buildings, as well as improvements to water and wastewater systems – essential for keeping vital services running, and improving living conditions during the war.

“This new preschool shows how the EIB helps Ukrainian communities recover and look to the future. It’s an investment in education, safety and resilience for local families — made possible through our close cooperation with the European Commission,” said EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska, who oversees the Bank's operations in Ukraine.

“Even amid ongoing attacks, Ukraine continues to build its future – and the EU stands firmly in support. From Zhytomyr to every corner of the country, we are helping communities restore schools, hospitals and essential services. This new preschool in Vysoke is more than just a building – it’s a world of learning and play for children, and a promise of security and hope for their parents,” said Head of Section for Reconstruction, Energy, Infrastructure and Environment at the EU Delegation to Ukraine Jocelin Cornet.

Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for Development of Communities and Territories Oleksii Kuleba added: “Every project like this brings real change for families and communities. Together with our EU partners, we are rebuilding Ukraine step by step, according to the best criteria.”

““Last year, together with the EIB, we opened a modernised paediatric infectious diseases department in Guiva. This year in Zhytomyr, we completed the reconstruction of the surgical unit at V.P. Pavlusenko Hospital No.2. The new preschool in Vysoke is our third completed facility. Such effective cooperation with our international partners demonstrates their continued support and the resilience of our region — our readiness to move forward and make the most efficient use of the resources provided by the EIB and our Government for the benefit of Ukrainian communities,” said Head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration Vitalii Bunechko.

“For the first time, families in Vysoke can send their children to a full-day preschool. This means parents will have greater opportunities to work, knowing their children are safely cared for. This is a great achievement for our community, made possible with EU support. Moreover, the shelter will benefit and provide security to the entire village as it will remain open to the community outside school time,” said Head of Vysoke Village Council Mykola Barduk.

“The preschool in Vysoke reflects how cooperation between local authorities, the European Union, the EIB and UNDP delivers tangible results – safe, functional spaces that serve people and their future,” concluded UNDP Resident Representative in Ukraine Auke Lootsma.

Background information

The EIB in Ukraine

Present in Ukraine since 2007, the EIB has stepped up its financial support for the country’s resilience and modernisation since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Since then, the EIB has provided €3.6 billion in financing, with almost two-thirds already disbursed. Through its EU for Ukraine (EU4U) Initiative, coupled with its key role in implementing a dedicated window under Pillar 2 of the Ukraine Facility, the EIB is strongly committed to stepping up and accelerating its activities in line with the mandate given by EU leaders and in close cooperation with the European Commission, the European Parliament, EU Member States and international partners.

EIB recovery programmes in Ukraine

The construction of the kindergarten in Vysoke village in Zhytomyr Oblast was implemented as part of the Ukraine Recovery Programme, one of three recovery initiatives supported by the EIB. As of October 2025, the EIB has provided €740 million through these programmes to support Ukraine’s recovery. The funding helps the government to restore essential services in communities across the country – including schools, kindergartens, hospitals, housing, heating and water systems. These EIB-backed programmes are further supported by €15 million in EU grants to facilitate implementation. The Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Ministry of Finance, coordinates and oversees programme implementation, while local authorities and self-government entities are responsible for managing recovery sub-projects. The UNDP in Ukraine provides technical assistance to local communities, supporting project implementation and ensuring independent monitoring for transparency and accountability. More information about the programmes is available here.