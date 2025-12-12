EIB Group provides EU-backed guarantee to ProCredit Bank to expand finance for war-affected businesses in Ukraine

EIB

New EU-backed guarantee will mobilise over €43 million in additional lending for more than 220 SMEs in Ukraine

The guarantee is backed by the EU4Business Guarantee Facility II, financed by the European Union

The support comes as many Ukrainian companies continue to face the pressures and disruptions caused by Russia’s war

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Investment Fund (EIF) – together the EIB Group – have signed a new EU-backed guarantee that will enable ProCredit Bank Ukraine to mobilise more than €43 million in additional lending for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The guarantee will enable ProCredit Bank to expand the financing it can provide to Ukrainian SMEs and offer more favourable conditions, helping businesses remain stable and continue developing during the war.

It is expected to support more than 220 companies, with a focus on agriculture, manufacturing and trade, and on SMEs led by women and young entrepreneurs or enterprises affected by the war.

“Ukrainian SMEs are demonstrating remarkable resilience in extremely challenging circumstances. The EIB Group is committed to supporting these businesses by helping them access the financing they need to continue operating, protect jobs and plan for the future,” said EIB Group Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska, who oversees the Bank’s operations in Ukraine.

“Small and medium-sized enterprises are the backbone of Ukraine’s economy and will be at the heart of its recovery. With support from the Ukraine Facility, channelled through the EU4Business Guarantee Facility, the European Union is helping Ukrainian businesses secure affordable financing so they can invest, safeguard jobs and continue driving the country’s economic resilience, even in wartime,” said Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Ukraine Stefan Schleuning.

“We are deeply grateful for the unwavering support of the EIB Group and the European Union. This guarantee comes at a critical time for Ukrainian businesses. It enables us to provide them with faster, more affordable financing so they can keep operating, protect jobs and invest in their and our future. Our mission at ProCredit Bank is to stand by our clients when it matters most, and this partnership helps us do exactly that,” said CEO of the Management Board at ProCredit Bank Ukraine Oleksandr Povshednyi.

Background information

The EIB in Ukraine

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has been working in Ukraine since 2007. Following Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, the Bank has stepped up its financial support to help strengthen the country’s resilience and rebuild its infrastructure. Since then, the EIB has provided €4 billion in financing for Ukraine. Through its EU for Ukraine (EU4U) Initiative, coupled with its key role in implementing the Ukraine Investment Framework, a dedicated window of the Ukraine Facility, the EIB is strongly committed to accelerating its activities in line with the mandate given by EU leaders, in close cooperation with the European Commission, the European Parliament, Member States and international partners.

About ProCredit Bank

ProCredit Bank Ukraine is part of the international ProCredit group, headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. The group’s sole shareholder is ProCredit Holding AG. As a specialised bank focused on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), ProCredit Bank offers a wide range of banking services, combining high-quality customer service with deep expertise in SME financing.

ProCredit Bank is firmly committed to responsible banking, transparency, financial inclusion, and sustainable development. With a particular emphasis on green finance, the bank provides tailor-made financial solutions that enable businesses to grow while contributing to economic resilience and environmental responsibility. In Ukraine, the bank has played a vital role in supporting SMEs through periods of both growth and crisis – especially by fostering investment in agriculture, manufacturing, and renewable energy.

For more information about ProCredit Bank in Ukraine, please visit: www.procreditbank.com.ua