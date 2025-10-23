EIB Group donates €750 000 to support humanitarian relief in Gaza

EIB

Donation to be channelled through international NGOs, with a strong focus on medical and nutritional support.

Aid to go to vulnerable groups most in need.

The EIB Institute, the philanthropic and social impact arm of the European Investment Bank Group (EIB Group), has announced a donation of €750,000 to help alleviate the humanitarian suffering in Gaza, with a particular focus on medical aid and health-related support. The assistance will target those most in need following the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, including children, who make up over half of the population in Gaza, and are disproportionately affected by the recent war.

The donation will support the delivery of lifesaving health and nutrition services, including screening and treatment for acute malnutrition in children, disease prevention, and essential care for pregnant and breastfeeding women and other vulnerable people. The €750,000 donation will be managed by Welthungerhilfe and CARE, two international non-governmental organisations (NGOs) with established local networks and logistics in Gaza.

“This donation shows the EIB Group’s solidarity with the Palestinian people. In line with the EU’s support to deliver humanitarian aid, working closely with the UN agencies and international NGOs, we stand with those most affected. Delivering urgent medical and nutritional support through trusted partners,” said EIB President Nadia Calviño.

“With this donation, we aim to help trusted humanitarian partners bring life-saving medical assistance and relief to people in Gaza, with a special focus on vulnerable groups that are suffering the most,” said EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti who maintains oversight for the Middle East region at the EIB Group.

The EIB recently announced the signature of a €400 million financing facility with the Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA) to support the economic recovery and resilience of the Palestinian private sector. The operation is intended to improve access to finance for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and Mid-Caps, which form the backbone of the Palestinian economy.

The facility is a key component of the European Commission’s “Multiannual and Comprehensive Programme for Palestinian Recovery and Resilience”. With a total envelope of up to €1.6 billion over 2025–2027, the programme includes €620 million in grants to support the Palestinian Authority’s, €580 million for concrete projects fostering resilience and recovery in the West Bank and Gaza (when conditions allow), and the EIB’s Facility of €400 million loan guaranteed by the European Commission supporting the Palestinian private sector.

Already in 2024, the EIB Institute donated €250,000 through the NGO Welthungerhilfe for the provision of health and nutritional support in the Gaza Strip. This aid reached some 90,000 people with essential healthcare services, including general and reproductive care, and mental health support, as well as over 7,500 people with emergency food and nutrition assistance.

The EIB Institute has in the past also provided emergency relief in response to humanitarian crises and natural disasters, for example supporting populations affected by the war in Ukraine, the earthquakes in Türkiye, Syria and Morocco, and floodings in Slovenia and Spain. Given the complex operating environment in Gaza, the EIB will apply its rigorous integrity and compliance procedures to the disbursement process. No funds will be disbursed until each partner organisation has successfully passed all required checks.

Background information

About the EIB Group

The EIB Group, consisting of the European Investment Bank and the European Investment Fund, is the biggest multilateral financial institution in the world and one of the largest providers of finance for climate action. As the bank of the European Union, its shareholders are the EU Member States, and it works in close collaboration with the European Commission. In 2024, global financing from the EIB Group totalled over €88 billion, of which a record of over €50 billion was invested in green finance. The EIB Group’s policy priorities are financing small and medium firms, innovation, digital and human capital, sustainable cities and regions, and sustainable energy and natural resources. Its work extends beyond Europe to over 160 countries.

EIB Global, the EIB’s development arm, provided a total of €8.4 billion during 2024 to help address global challenges and foster growth and opportunity all over the world. EIB Global is part of Team Europe, which means it partners with the European Commission, EU Member States and development finance institutions to deliver on common objectives and maximise the EIB Group’s impact. EIB Global is also a key partner of the European Green Deal, and of the EU’s Global Gateway initiative, under which it aims to support €100 billion of investment by the end of 2027.

About the EIB Institute

The EIB Institute is an integral part of the European Investment Bank Group and is dedicated to advancing education, youth and civic engagement, impact activities, and collaboration with foundations across Europe. The Institute partners with universities, research centres, and students, including through its flagship EIB Summer School. It supports initiatives in financial education, climate preparedness, disaster relief, and community-based projects to increase resilience of citizens. The Institute works with European foundations and philanthropies to pool expertise and scale up impact. It organises the Foresight Series, which explores future economic trends and investment priorities for the European Investment Bank Group. The EIB Institute also protects European heritage through projects focused on society and culture, for example in partnership with Europa Nostra. In addition, the Institute provides grants in response to humanitarian emergencies, supporting immediate disaster relief and recovery efforts in the aftermath of crises. It also donates decommissioned IT equipment to non-profit organisations and institutions in need.