EIB and European Commission join forces with BioNTech to build a sustainable vaccine ecosystem in Africa

Up to €95 million in blended EIB and EC financing will help BioNTech advance its mRNA manufacturing site in Kigali, Rwanda.

The project aims to strengthen Africa’s ability to produce investigational or approved vaccines for a range of infectious diseases, supporting health, jobs, and innovation.

Project delivered in collaboration with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, whose support accelerates the development and manufacturing of potential vaccines against public health threats.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Commission (EC) are teaming up with BioNTech to help advance a messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine manufacturing facility in Kigali, Rwanda. To support this project, BioNTech has been awarded a blended financing option of up to €95 million: a €35 million Commission grant, and the possibility to take out a loan of up to €60 million from the EIB. The facility is designed to produce mRNA vaccines for diseases that matter most to Africa – such as malaria, tuberculosis, HIV, and mpox – if successfully developed and approved.

The facility will use BioNTech’s “BioNTainers”—high-tech, modular units that can quickly be set up and adapted to produce different mRNA vaccines. This flexible, scalable approach means vaccines can be tailored to local needs, helping to build a resilient vaccine ecosystem in Africa. If successful, BioNTech’s Kigali site could become the first commercial mRNA vaccine facility on the continent.

“This manufacturing site is about empowering Africa with the tools and expertise to tackle health challenges independently,” said the EIB Vice-President responsible for health, Karl Nehammer. “By working with BioNTech and the European Commission, we’re supporting a future where vaccines are produced in Africa, for Africa. This partnership is a major step forward for health, jobs, and innovation across the continent.”

Once operational, the facility is expected to produce vaccines for widespread use and support clinical development by manufacturing clinical trial materials for local partners. This aims to build skills, create jobs, and strengthen Rwanda’s role as a hub for medical innovation.

„We recognize that the challenges in global health are too vast for any single entity to solve alone. BioNTech is dedicated to working across the entire development chain, partnering with local communities, researchers, governments, and not-for-profit organizations to make a meaningful impact. The support by the European Commission, European Investment Bank and CEPI are an important contribution to the joint efforts of advancing and strengthening the implementation of a local mRNA vaccine ecosystem - covering the spectrum from clinical trials to commercial production,“ said Sierk Poetting, Chief Operating Officer of BioNTech. "This, along with our efforts to develop mRNA vaccines against diseases like tuberculosis, malaria, HIV, and mpox is aimed at bringing lasting health benefits to millions of people.“

The project is the result of close collaboration between BioNTech, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), and Team Europe partners, EC and EIB. It supports the EU’s Global Gateway strategy and also aligns with the African Union’s goal for the continent to produce 60% of its vaccines by 2040.

Jozef Síkela, Commissioner for International Partnerships said: “Global health is a key priority of the Global Gateway strategy, and the EU has already invested more than €1.9 billion in local vaccine and medicine manufacturing and affordable access in Africa. The agreement with BioNTech to support the advancement of its state-of-the-art mRNA manufacturing facility in Rwanda will boost expertise across the region and build increased independence from entities outside of Africa.”

CEPI’s support, including a grant of up to €130 million announced in 2024, helps ensure that vaccines produced at the Kigali site will be accessible and affordable for those who need them most.

Dr Amadou Sall, Executive Director of Manufacturing and Supply Chain at CEPI, said: “Establishing the pioneering Rwanda facility as the first mRNA vaccine manufacturing site in the region following the globally recognised Goods Manufacturing Practice will boost regional vaccine capacity to help more rapidly respond to public health threats, including new outbreaks that strike locally. The project will make an important contribution to Africa CDC’s goal for 60% of the vaccines needed by the continent to be produced on the continent by 2040, strengthening regional health security and global pandemic preparedness.”

Background information

Access to affordable, quality medicines is at the heart of the EU’s global health policy. BioNTech’s mRNA manufacturing facility in Kigali aims to help build a resilient and sustainable vaccine ecosystem.

The project’s financial support is expected to make a significant contribution to several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially:

SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being

SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure

SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities

How does the blended financing work?

This blended financing is made possible by the European Commission’s EFSD+ guarantee programme and the Human Development Accelerator (HDX), which brings together EIB financing and Gates Foundation expertise. Through HDX, up to €1 billion is being unlocked for global health challenges. Thanks to the EC’s guarantee, the EIB can take greater risks and invest in projects that address market gaps and improve access to vital medical products—including vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics—in low- and middle-income countries. As part of this support, BioNTech will receive an EC grant of up to €35 million—starting with an initial €13 million payment, with further disbursements linked to milestones—and has the option to draw a loan of up to €60 million from the EIB. A previously announced CEPI grant of up to € 130 million helps to cover the total project costs.

The European Investment Bank Group

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security. The EIB’s health investment totalled €2.9 billion last year and improved healthcare services for more than 7 million people worldwide.

BioNTech

Biopharmaceutical New Technologies (BioNTech) is a next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The Company exploits a wide array of computational discovery and therapeutic drug platforms for the rapid development of novel biopharmaceuticals. BioNTech Rwanda, established in 2022, will manage the Kigali facility. To date, BioNTech has made a triple digit million Euro investment in the establishment of its mRNA manufacturing facility in Kigali and plans to continue investingover the next years.

CEPI

CEPI is an innovative partnership between public, private, philanthropic and civil organizations. Its mission is to accelerate the development of vaccines and other biologic countermeasures against epidemic and pandemic threats so they can be accessible to all people in need. CEPI has supported the development of more than 70 vaccine candidates or platform technologies against multiple known high-risk pathogens or a future Disease X. Central to CEPI’s pandemic-beating five-year plan for 2022-2026 is the ‘100 Days Mission’ to accelerate the time taken to develop safe, effective, globally accessible vaccines against new threats to just 100 days.