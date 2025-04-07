RWANDA M-RNA MANUFACTURING HUB (HDX)

The aim is to support the promoter in establishing a regional research and development (R&D) and manufacturing site for vaccines in Rwanda to strengthen the vaccine R&D ecosystem across Africa. The site will focus on the delivery of an African end-to-end commercial-scale manufacturing plant, initially producing an already approved vaccine with the intention of transferring other vaccines which are still in clinical development phase to address epidemic and pandemic threats. The manufacturing plant will produce commercial vaccine products, including those currently under development, once approved. It will also operate as a Contract Manufacturing Organisation (CMO), serving African R&D partners such as universities and private research institutions. The facility will manufacture products for clinical research purposes in compliance with good manufacturing practice (GMP) standards. In addition to production, the operation includes capacity building activities to strengthen the capabilities of African R&D partners and contribute to the development of the regional vaccine R&D ecosystem.