Romanian businesses to get financing support with €25 million EIB loan to Patria Bank

EIB lends Romania-based Patria Bank €25 million to expand financing for small companies and Mid-Caps in country.

Goal is to expand credit to businesses in less-developed regions of Romania.

Fifth of funds dedicated to climate action.

A range of Romanian businesses will be eligible for easier financing as a result of a €25 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to Patria Bank SA. Bucharest-based Patria Bank will use the EIB credit to expand lending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and Mid-Cap companies across Romania.

The funding will be deployed mainly in less-developed regions of Romania, strengthening economic cohesion. A fifth is earmarked for climate action, enabling companies to invest in clean power such as rooftop solar panels and in machinery that consumes less energy or produces fewer emissions of greenhouse gases.

The agreement is the second between the EIB and Patria Bank and tackles one of Romania’s main economic challenges: limited access to long-term credit for small businesses. The loan will provide both longer-term and more affordable funding for companies, including outside major urban centres.

“We are taking another significant step to ensure long-term finance reaches the real economy,” said EIB Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris. “Together with our partner Patria Bank, we are offering stability and predictability that businesses need to invest with confidence to expand their production, create jobs and accelerate the shift towards cleaner technologies. At the same time, we are helping businesses lower their electricity costs in a period of persistent price volatility.”

Small businesses, which make up the backbone of Romania’s economy, are vulnerable to market shocks and interest-rate fluctuations. The new loan aligns with the EIB’s strategy in Romania to foster inclusive growth, modernise industry and accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy.

“This second EIB financing represents a validation of the strategic direction we have pursued and clear proof of our commitment to supporting the entrepreneurial environment in Romania. By accessing these additional resources, Patria Bank strengthens its capacity to provide tailored solutions to entrepreneurs, supporting their sustainable development and long-term resilience. The cooperation with EIB reconfirms the confidence that international partners place in the bank and consolidates our strategic role as a catalyst for local development by offering modern financial instruments designed to generate a positive impact on the economy,” said Patria Bank Director General Valentin Vancea. “Now we can offer longer maturities, better interest conditions and targeted support, including for green projects. We are helping to build economic resilience, competitiveness and sustainability in the country.”

Background information

EIB

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, the EIB finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, high-impact investments outside the European Union and the capital markets union.

The EIB Group, which includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed almost €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Almost 60 % of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment.

Fostering market integration and mobilising investment, the Group supported a record of over €100 billion in new investment for Europe’s energy security in 2024 and mobilised €110 billion in growth capital for startups, scale-ups and European pioneers. Around half of the EIB's financing within the European Union is directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower than the EU average.

Patria Bank

Patria Bank is a Romanian bank listed on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: PBK), offering a full range of financial products and services – from current accounts, deposits and loans, to modern digital solutions – targeting both individuals as well as micro-enterprises, SMEs and the agricultural sector. Through its digital platform, “Patria de Oriunde,” clients can access banking services 100% online, without the need for physical presence at branches. Patria Bank is part of a financial group that also includes Patria Credit IFN, specializing in rural microfinancing, and SAI Patria Asset Management, an Investment fund manager. The bank’s majority shareholder is the Emerging Europe Accession Fund (EEAF), supported by international financial institutions such as the EBRD, FEI, and BSTDB. www.patriabank.ro