Fresenius receives a €400 million EIB loan to support R&D, innovation and capacity expansion across the EU

The European Investment Bank (EIB) loan of €400 million will support Fresenius investments to increase availability of innovative medicines and biosimilars across Europe.

The loan demonstrates EIB’s ongoing commitment to high-quality and affordable healthcare.

This financing is a further step in the #FutureFresenius agenda.

Fresenius, a global healthcare company, will receive a new €400 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to strengthen Fresenius’ European research and development (R&D) activities. The financing will be used to support expansion of Fresenius Kabi's manufacturing of medical products and biosimilars in European countries.

The EIB-backed investments aim to strengthen resilience of pharmaceutical production in the EU and contribute to security of supply and financial relief for European healthcare systems. This will facilitate access to modern and affordable healthcare.

Sara Hennicken, CFO of Fresenius: "Our mission at Fresenius is to save and improve people’s lives. Investing in our core business with the development of innovative, affordable healthcare products is a key element of Rejuvenate, the current phase of our #FutureFresenius journey. Consequently, the continued trust of the European Investment Bank means more to us than just attractive financing; it is a valued recognition of our contribution to a healthy European future."

Nicola Beer, Vice President of the EIB: “Our long-standing partnership with Fresenius is a testament to the EIB’s enduring commitment to accessible, high-quality healthcare throughout Europe. By supporting the accelerated development of biosimilar and generic pharmaceuticals by Fresenius across several European countries, we are helping to deliver innovative, affordable solutions for millions of patients while strengthening the EU’s resilience in medicine supply and research excellence. Together, we are scaling up scientific advances and manufacturing capability, paving the way for a healthier, more sustainable future.”

Generic drugs account for around 70% of prescriptions in Europe but represent only just under 20% of pharmaceutical costs, according to an IQVIA research.

As a manufacturer of pharmaceuticals, biosimilars, clinical nutrition and medical technologies with around 20 manufacturing plants and multiple R&D centers across Europe, Fresenius stands for the reliable supply of essential medicines.

Over the last 5 years, Fresenius has invested more than €1 billion in European manufacturing in key markets. These investments are intended to meet European demand. The aim of Fresenius' local-for-local strategy is to manufacture products for European patients in Europe.

Over the last 5 years, the EIB has provided more than €22 billion in financing for the health and life sciences sector, including €4 billion in countries outside the EU.

The EIB has backed long term innovation investments by Fresenius for around 20 years.

Sara Hennicken, Chief Financial Officer of Fresenius, and Nicola Beer, Vice President of the EIB, signed the loan agreement in Bad Homburg v.d.H., Germany.

Background information

About the EIB

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Almost 60% of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment.

Fostering market integration and mobilising investment, the Group supported a record of over €100 billion in new investment for Europe’s energy security in 2024 and mobilised €110 billion in growth capital for startups, scale-ups and European pioneers. Approximately half of the EIB's financing within the European Union is directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower than the EU average.

About Fresenius

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Frankfurt/Xetra: FRE; OTC: FSNUY) is a global healthcare company headquartered in Bad Homburg v. d. Höhe, Germany. In the 2024 fiscal year, Fresenius generated €21.5 billion in annual revenue. Fresenius currently counts over 176,000 employees. The Fresenius Group comprises the operating companies Fresenius Kabi and Fresenius Helios as well as the investment company Fresenius Medical Care. With around 140 hospitals and countless outpatient facilities, Fresenius Helios is the leading private hospital operator in Germany and Spain, treating around 26 million patients every year. Fresenius Kabi’s product portfolio includes a range of highly complex biopharmaceuticals, clinical nutrition, medical technology, and generic intravenous drugs. Fresenius was established in 1912 by the Frankfurt pharmacist Dr. Eduard Fresenius. After his death, Else Kröner took over management of the company in 1952. She laid the foundations for a global enterprise that today pursues the goal of improving people’s health. The largest shareholder is the non-profit Else Kröner-Fresenius Foundation, which is dedicated to advancing medical research and supporting humanitarian projects.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, e.g. changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, results of clinical trials, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, the availability of financing and unforeseen impacts of international conflicts. Fresenius does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.