EIB Group appoints María Romano, a lawyer and economist with expertise in asset management at the EIF, as Head of the Madrid Office

María Romano has an extensive professional career at the EIB Group where she has held senior positions both at the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Investment Fund (EIF).

In her new role, María Romano will lead the EIB Group’s institutional relations agenda in Spain and coordinate efforts to support the development of transformative projects in the country.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group is announcing the appointment of María Romano as the new Head of its Madrid Office. She succeeds Fernando Torija, who is retiring after four years of distinguished service at this position. In her new role, María Romano will focus on advancing the EIB Group’s institutional relations agenda and coordinating the Group’s teams to support the development of transformative projects in Spain.

María Romano brings over a decade of experience within the EIB Group, having held senior leadership roles at both the EIB and the EIF. Most recently, she served as Head of the Regional Representations Division at the EIF. Part of the EIB Group, the mission of the EIF is to support European innovators with venture capital and improve access to finance for small and medium-sized firms and mid-caps in Europe. A lawyer and economist by training, Romano held senior positions at Arcano Partners, an independent alternative asset management firm, before joining the EIB Group.

Welcoming the appointment, EIB Group President Nadia Calviño stated: “María Romano’s successful career within the Group and her knowledge of the investment ecosystem will be a great asset to our representation in Spain. I would also like to thank Fernando Torija for his excellent work at the helm of this office over the last four years.”

“I am honoured to take on this new role within the EIB Group and to contribute to its institutional mission. Spain is a strategic partner for the EIB Group and the Group plays a key role in driving the country’s green and digital transitions while strengthening its economic competitiveness. From my new position, I look forward to deepening our collaboration to further strengthen the positive impact of our projects.”, said María Romano.

Background information

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. The EIB finances investments in eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world and Europe’s capital markets union.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

Approximately half of the EIB's financing within the EU targets cohesion regions, where per-capita income is below the EU average, while almost 60% of annual EIB Group investments support climate action and environmental sustainability.

In Spain, the EIB Group signed €12.3 billion of new financing for more than 100 high-impact projects in 2024. This financing is contributing to the country’s green and digital transition, economic growth, competitiveness and improved services for residents.

Photo of María Romano new Head of the EIB Group Madrid Office

In addition, high-quality, up-to-date photos of the organisation’s headquarters for media use are available here.