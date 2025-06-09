Public development banks launch Clean Oceans Initiative 2.0 after original initiative delivered on its target ahead of time

Unsplash

Public development banks launch Clean Oceans Initiative 2.0 at the UN Ocean Conference, setting a new €3 billion financing target for 2026–2030 to tackle ocean plastic pollution.

The original Clean Oceans Initiative reached its €4 billion financing target for plastic pollution reduction projects seven months ahead of schedule.

COI 2.0 expands the partnership’s focus beyond pollution management to include waste prevention and circular economy solutions and welcomes new regional partner ADB to strengthen efforts in Asia.

Building on a shared commitment to marine sustainability, six public development banks today launched the Clean Oceans Initiative 2.0 (COI 2.0), a renewed and expanded partnership dedicated to drastically reducing plastic pollution in the world’s oceans. At the United Nations Ocean Conference in the city of Nice, Agence Française de Développement (AFD), European Investment Bank (EIB), Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW), Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) together with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), which joins the initiative as a new member, set a financing target of €3 billion for the years 2026 to 2030.

Launched in 2018 and extended in 2022, the Clean Oceans Initiative is the largest multilateral effort dedicated to funding projects that reduce plastic pollution at sea. In May this year – seven months ahead of schedule – the initiative met its target of €4 billion in long-term financing for public and private sector projects aimed at reducing discharge of plastics, micro-plastics and other litter into the oceans through improved management of solid waste, wastewater and stormwater. Project examples include improved wastewater treatment in Sri Lanka, China, Egypt, and South Africa; solid waste management in Togo and Senegal; and flood protection in Benin, Morocco, and Ecuador.

According to the United Nations, if current trends continue the amount of plastic waste entering aquatic ecosystems could triple—from around 11 million tonnes in 2021 to 23–37 million tonnes per year by 2040. The new phase of the Clean Oceans Initiative is the international financial community’s response to these challenges. COI 2.0 will maintain its focus on reducing marine litter, while increasing its impact by placing a stronger emphasis on waste prevention and supporting circular economy solutions, including projects that develop alternatives to plastic.

Some of the highest amounts of plastic enter the ocean in Asia, making it essential to join forces with local partners. The Asian Development Bank brings crucial regional expertise to the initiative and will be able to leverage projects in its area of action. Going forward, one of the objectives is to measure the impact of the enhanced initiative using scientifically robust and easy-to-apply indicators, especially in the areas of plastic pollution prevention.

“Delivering on our initial target ahead of schedule demonstrates the power of partnership and collective action,” said EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle. “Through the Clean Oceans Initiative 2.0, we are expanding our collaboration with local partners to deliver innovative solutions where they are needed most. The EIB is committed to supporting projects that make a real and measurable difference, setting new benchmarks for impact as we continue our mission to keep plastics out of the world’s oceans.”

Oceans are vital to life on Earth, providing food, income, climate regulation, and natural resources for billions of people. They absorb about 30% of global carbon dioxide emissions, helping to buffer climate change.

Plastic pollution threatens marine ecosystems and the livelihoods of millions who depend on healthy oceans. Most ocean plastics originate from mismanaged waste on land, often carried by rivers due to inadequate waste collection and water treatment, especially in rapidly growing cities. Microplastics alone account for an estimated 1.5 million tonnes entering the oceans each year.

The Clean Oceans Initiative 2.0 focuses on projects in coastal areas that address plastic pollution entering the ocean, particularly in Asia, Africa, and Latin America, where inadequate waste and water management in major river systems remains a critical challenge.

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, high-impact investments outside the European Union, and the capital markets union.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Almost 60% of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment.

