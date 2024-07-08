Most Slovaks (70%) know that using recyclable products can help mitigate climate change.

59% also correctly said that using public transport instead of an individual car is a step in the right direction.

But only a minority (29%, 15 percentage points below the EU average) seem to know that better insulating buildings can help as well.

For now, only a quarter of respondents (40%) are aware that buying new clothes less frequently is a way to fight climate change.

Very few respondents (13%, 13 percentage points below the EU average) seem to know that reducing the speed limit on roads would help too.

Finally, most Slovaks are unaware of the significant impact that digital usage has on the climate, with only 5% saying that watching fewer videos online could also help to mitigate climate change.

Like in most countries in Europe, only a minority of Slovaks (42%) were able to correctly define an individual’s carbon footprint as “the total amount of greenhouse gas emissions emitted by a person in a year.”

Generational gap

Knowledge about climate change varies depending on different aspects of people’s sociodemographic profiles. One of the most notable correlations is with age. Slovaks over 50 are much more knowledgeable than younger generations when it comes to the causes and consequences of climate change and solutions to address it, scoring 6.64/10 overall compared to 5.85/10 for people below 50. In some areas, this generational gap in knowledge is significant.

There is a significant generational gap in people’s understanding of the definition and causes of climate change (7.61 for over 50s compared to 6.56 for under 50s).

This gap is even more notable on the second sub-index about the consequences of climate change (8.05 for over 50s compared to 6.91 for under 50s).

The difference in scores is less significant when it comes to what can be done to fight climate change (4.28 for over 50s compared to 4.09 for under 50s).

As the EU's financing arm, the EIB is investing in major projects across Slovakia to support the country's green transition. Recent examples include investments to modernize sections along the railway corridors Bratislava-Zilina-Kosice, one of the most important in Slovakia and part of the European TEN-T core network. These investments will improve cohesion of EU regions and reduce dependence on fossil-fuel dependent transport modes. In addition, they will improve safety for passengers while reducing their travel times for both long-distance passengers and commuters. Among the other EIB activities towards a green and sustainable transformation of Slovakia, EIB supported its transformation into an energy efficient country by providing free advisory services to the district heating company based in Košice, where JASPERS Advisory Service is helping to prepare projects to use geothermal energy for the district heating system.

EIB Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris: “Climate change can only be limited if we work together. It is important to identify and address the knowledge gaps found in the EIB Climate Survey. At the EIB, we provide financing to fight climate change, but we also recognise our role in contributing to the debate and education around the issue. Education is a powerful tool for change. We are committed to complementing our financing with initiatives that promote climate awareness and knowledge. This is how we build a sustainable future that leaves no one behind.”

Background information

Data and methodology

The survey methodology, questionnaire and full dataset can be downloaded here.

About the European Investment Bank

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It is active in more than 160 countries and makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals. You can find more information about the EIB and climate education here.

About BVA Xsight

BVA Xsight is a pioneer in market research and consulting.