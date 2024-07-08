Most Greeks (78%, 6 percentage points above the EU average) know that using recyclable products can help mitigate climate change.

70% (5 percentage points above the EU average) also correctly said that using public transport instead of an individual car is a step in the right direction.

But only a minority (43%) know that better insulating buildings can help too.

For now, less than a third of respondents (28%, 14 percentage points below the EU average) are aware that buying new clothes less frequently can help fight climate change.

Only a fifth of respondents (20%, 6 percentage points below the EU average) seem to know that reducing the speed limit on roads would help.

Finally, most Greeks are unaware of the significant impact that digital usage has on the climate, with only 4% saying that watching fewer videos online can contribute to the fight against climate change.

Like in most countries in Europe, only a minority of Greeks (33%) were able to correctly define an individual’s carbon footprint as “the total amount of greenhouse gas emissions emitted by a person in a year.”

As the EU's financing arm, the EIB invests in major projects in Greece that advance its position as the Climate Bank. For example in the last 12 months, the EIB's commitment to projects that contribute to the fight against climate change and support environmental sustainability reached €810 million in Greece. As part of its commitment to REPowerEU, the EIB also signed loans to Greek energy network operators – with IPTO for €524 million, and a further €150 million to HEDO. These projects drive the energy transition and improve efficiency, as does the €400 million to Metlen to accelerate the development and deployment of solar photovoltaic parks and battery energy storage across Greece, backing the growing share of renewables in the country’s energy and electricity network.

EIB Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris: “Climate change can only be limited if we work together. It is important to identify and address the knowledge gaps found in the EIB Climate Survey. At the EIB, we provide financing to fight climate change, but we also recognise our role in contributing to the debate and education around the issue. Education is a powerful tool for change. We are committed to complementing our financing with initiatives that promote climate awareness and knowledge in Greece, as well as across the European Union. This is how we build a sustainable future that leaves no one behind.”

