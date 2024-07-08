Most Czechs (69%) know that using recyclable products can help mitigate climate change.

58% (but 7 percentage points below the EU average) also correctly said that using public transport instead of an individual car is a step in the right direction.

But only a third of respondents (32%, 12 percentage points below the EU average) are aware that better insulating buildings can help.

For now, only a third of respondents (34%, 8 percentage points below the EU average) are aware that buying new clothes less frequently is a way to fight climate change.

Very few respondents (15%, albeit 11 percentage points above the EU average) seem to know that reducing the speed limit on roads would help.

Finally, most Czechs are unaware of the significant impact that digital activities have on climate change, with only 6% saying that watching fewer videos online can contribute to fighting the climate emergency.

Unlike most countries in Europe, a majority of Czechs (52%) were able to correctly define an individual’s carbon footprint as “the total amount of greenhouse gas emissions emitted by a person in a year.”

The EIB invests in key public, corporate and private sector projects in the Czech Republic that support the country's green transition. This year, the EIB provided a CZK 1.3 billion loan to BVK (Brněnské vodárny a kanalizace), the municipal water and sewerage company of the Czech city of Brno, which is an example of an operation that significantly contributes to the green transition by complying with ESG standards. It follows another project with the City of Brno to support sustainable biomass heating in 2023, with a EUR 75 million loan to co-finance the modernisation of the heat generation and distribution system. Last year, the EIB also continued its support for the Czech Republic with a CZK 24 billion green loan for railway modernisation. This year we have signed another loan agreement for CZK 13 billion to upgrade the country's railway network, unlocking the second part of the planned EIB support totalling CZK 48.8 billion. The funds will improve TEN-T railway lines in the Czech Republic and enable the deployment of the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS). The project will be managed by Správa železnic, s.o., the national railway infrastructure manager under the authority of the Czech Ministry of Transport. The project is also part of the EIB's contribution to the REPowerEU plan to reduce Europe's dependence on fossil fuels.

EIB Group financing in the Czech Republic last year totalled EUR 1.88 billion, of which EUR 188 million was provided by the EIF. This brings the EIB Group's total financing in the Czech Republic over the past three decades to EUR 29.4 billion.

EIB Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris: “Climate change can only be limited if we work together. It is important to identify and address the knowledge gaps found in the EIB Climate Survey. At the EIB, we provide financing to fight climate change, but we also recognise our role in contributing to the debate and education around the issue. Education is a powerful tool for change. We are committed to complementing our financing with initiatives that promote climate awareness and knowledge. This is how we build a sustainable future that leaves no one behind.”

