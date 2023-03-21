The second part of the 2022-2023 European Investment Bank (EIB) Climate Survey explores people’s views on climate change in a rapidly changing world. The results from this release focus on people’s individual behaviour and the actions they are taking to combat climate change.
- 62% of Croats aged 20-29 say the sustainability strategy of prospective employers is an important factor when job hunting (16% even say it is a top priority).
- 69% of Croatian respondents say they would pay more for climate-friendly food.
- 77% of Croats are in favour of labelling all food to help limit the impact on climate and the environment.
- 75% are in favour of stricter government measures to impose a change in personal behaviour.
These are some of the results from the latest yearly EIB Climate Survey, conducted in August 2022 and published today. The EIB is the lending arm of the European Union and the world’s largest multilateral lender for climate action projects.
Individual behaviour and stricter government measures
The war in Ukraine and its consequences, including rising energy prices and inflation, have dramatically increased concerns about declining purchasing power, pushing climate concerns down the agenda. Nevertheless, nearly two-thirds of Croatian respondents (65%, 7 percentage points below the EU average) say they are convinced that their own behaviour can make a difference in addressing the climate emergency.
For many, the government has a role to play in encouraging individual behavioural change. Three-quarters of Croatian respondents (75%) are in favour of stricter government measures imposing a change in people’s behaviour to tackle climate change (79% of respondents over 65 would welcome such measures).
Jobseeker priorities
A growing number of people entering the workforce each year are looking at employers’ climate credentials when job hunting. Most Croatian respondents (52%) say it is important that prospective employers prioritise sustainability. For 11% it is even a top priority. Of people aged 20 to 29 — typically those looking for their first job — more than two-thirds (62%) say that sustainability is an important factor in their choice of employer, and 16% say it is a top priority.
Capping individual consumption
A majority of Croatian respondents (58%) say they would be in favour of a carbon budget system that would allocate each individual a fixed number of yearly credits to be spent on items with a big carbon footprint (non-essential goods, flights, meat, etc.).
It is noteworthy that a majority of Croats favour this measure regardless of income (64% of lower-income, 60% of middle-income, and over 56% of higher-income respondents).
Food labelling and pricing
Food production accounts for a significant share of greenhouse gas emissions. To help people make more sustainable choices when grocery shopping, 77% of Croats are in favour of labelling all food products with their climate footprint.
In addition, 69% of Croats say they would be willing to pay slightly more for food that is produced locally and more sustainably (17 percentage points above Hungarians, with 52%, and 10 percentage points more than Greeks, with 59%.). Most respondents, irrespective of income, expressed a willingness to pay more for food (ranging from 68% of middle-income respondents to 72% of higher-income respondents).
Just under half of Croats (49%) would be in favour of limiting the amount of meat and dairy products that people can buy (11 percentage points more than Hungarians, with 38%, but slightly less than Greeks, with 54%). This figure spans all income groups.
In the words of EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska, “The EIB Climate Survey testifies to the readiness of Croatian people to engage in the fight against climate change at the individual level. As the EU climate bank, these results are encouraging for the success of global climate action. The EIB is ready to support this commitment by financing green services in Croatia such as sustainable transport, renewable energy and energy-efficient buildings. In 2022, we supported similar green projects in the country with €107 million. We will continue to support projects and initiatives that accelerate the green transition, and innovative ways to contribute to a prosperous future and a just transition to a more sustainable economy that leaves no one behind.”
Background information
About the EIB Climate Survey
The European Investment Bank (EIB) has now performed the fifth annual EIB Climate Survey, a thorough assessment of how people feel about climate change. Conducted in partnership with the market research firm BVA, the fifth edition of the EIB Climate Survey aims to inform the broader debate on attitudes and expectations in terms of climate action. More than 28 000 respondents participated in the survey in August 2022, with a representative panel of people aged 15 and above for each of the 30 countries polled.
About the European Investment Bank
The EIB Group has adopted a Climate Bank Roadmap to deliver on its ambitious agenda to support €1 trillion of climate action and environmental sustainability investments in the decade to 2030, and to deliver more than 50% of EIB finance for climate action and environmental sustainability by 2025. As part of the roadmap, all new EIB Group operations have been aligned with the goals and principles of the Paris Agreement since the start of 2021.
About BVA
BVA is an opinion research and consulting firm recognised as one of the most innovative market research firms in its sector. Specialised in behavioural marketing, BVA combines data science and social science to make data inspiring and bring it to life. BVA is also a member of the Worldwide Independent Network of Market Research (WIN), a global network of some of the world’s leading market research and survey players, with over 40 members.