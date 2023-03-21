Food labelling and pricing

Food production accounts for a significant share of greenhouse gas emissions. To help people make more sustainable choices when grocery shopping, 77% of Croats are in favour of labelling all food products with their climate footprint.

In addition, 69% of Croats say they would be willing to pay slightly more for food that is produced locally and more sustainably (17 percentage points above Hungarians, with 52%, and 10 percentage points more than Greeks, with 59%.). Most respondents, irrespective of income, expressed a willingness to pay more for food (ranging from 68% of middle-income respondents to 72% of higher-income respondents).

Just under half of Croats (49%) would be in favour of limiting the amount of meat and dairy products that people can buy (11 percentage points more than Hungarians, with 38%, but slightly less than Greeks, with 54%). This figure spans all income groups.

In the words of EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska, “The EIB Climate Survey testifies to the readiness of Croatian people to engage in the fight against climate change at the individual level. As the EU climate bank, these results are encouraging for the success of global climate action. The EIB is ready to support this commitment by financing green services in Croatia such as sustainable transport, renewable energy and energy-efficient buildings. In 2022, we supported similar green projects in the country with €107 million. We will continue to support projects and initiatives that accelerate the green transition, and innovative ways to contribute to a prosperous future and a just transition to a more sustainable economy that leaves no one behind.”

Background information

About the EIB Climate Survey

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has now performed the fifth annual EIB Climate Survey, a thorough assessment of how people feel about climate change. Conducted in partnership with the market research firm BVA, the fifth edition of the EIB Climate Survey aims to inform the broader debate on attitudes and expectations in terms of climate action. More than 28 000 respondents participated in the survey in August 2022, with a representative panel of people aged 15 and above for each of the 30 countries polled.

About the European Investment Bank

The EIB Group has adopted a Climate Bank Roadmap to deliver on its ambitious agenda to support €1 trillion of climate action and environmental sustainability investments in the decade to 2030, and to deliver more than 50% of EIB finance for climate action and environmental sustainability by 2025. As part of the roadmap, all new EIB Group operations have been aligned with the goals and principles of the Paris Agreement since the start of 2021.

About BVA

BVA is an opinion research and consulting firm recognised as one of the most innovative market research firms in its sector. Specialised in behavioural marketing, BVA combines data science and social science to make data inspiring and bring it to life. BVA is also a member of the Worldwide Independent Network of Market Research (WIN), a global network of some of the world’s leading market research and survey players, with over 40 members.