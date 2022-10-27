© Getty

Two-thirds of Germans see the climate and environment as the biggest challenges the country is facing, alongside rising living costs.

65% of Germans favour lower speed limits on motorways.

81% think that, if we do not drastically reduce our consumption of energy and goods in the coming years, we will be heading for a global catastrophe.

These are some of the results from the latest yearly Climate Survey conducted in August 2022 and published today by the European Investment Bank (EIB). The EIB is the lending arm of the European Union and the world’s largest multilateral lender for climate action projects.

After a challenging year in which Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparked an ongoing energy crisis and accelerated inflation all over Europe, and a summer marked by record heatwaves and droughts, Germans have become even more acutely aware of the impact of climate change and the need for urgent action.

Climate change awareness and urgency

While COVID-19 was considered the number one challenge for German people last year, concerns over climate and environment now come first. Overall, 65% of Germans express concern regarding environmental problems, a notable 13 percentage points above the European average. This concern is matched by concerns over economic and financial issues such as the rising cost of living (64%; 28 percentage points more than the European average).

Nearly 8 out of 10 Germans (79%) feel that climate change is having an impact on their everyday lives (7 percentage points more than last year). This opinion is shared by all categories of the population.

81% think that, if we do not drastically reduce our consumption of energy and goods in the coming years, we will be heading for a global catastrophe. At the same time, 84% feel that the government is reacting too slowly, and only 27% think that Germany will succeed in substantially reducing its carbon emissions by 2030.

War in Ukraine and the green transition

A majority of German people (54%, 12 percentage points below the European average of 66%) believe that the war in Ukraine and its consequences on oil and gas prices should accelerate the green transition. This opinion is more prevalent in younger groups (60% of Germans aged 15–29).