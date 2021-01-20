EIB signs €12 million (DKK 89.3 million) loan agreement with Danish software provider Templafy, backed by the Investment Plan for Europe.

Financing will support the development of new capabilities of the platform, as well as Templafy's expansion in Europe.

Through an intercreditor agreement, the EIB is able to complement Templafy’s existing venture debt facility with Danish NPB Vækstfonden.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a €12 million (DKK 89.3 million) loan agreement with Danish software company Templafy. The company is known for its platform that helps businesses better enable their business content, marrying their needs for compliance and productivity when creating business documents. Templafy will use the financing to further develop its business content solutions, and to drive the company’s successful expansion across Europe. The loan benefits from backing of the European Fund for Strategic Investments, main pillar of the Investment Plan for Europe.

With offices in six countries (Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, USA, Australia and Great Britain), Templafy aims to expand further across markets, using the EU-financing for this push, as well as developing new features for its platform in response to increasing customer demand. Danish National Promotional Institution Vækstfonden was instrumental in getting the EIB on board in financing this project. Templafy won the “Nordic start-up of the year” award in 2018, and was previously financed by the EIB Group through an EIF participation in a Dawn Capital fund.

EIB Vice-President Christian Kettel Thomsen commented: “This is the first EIB financing ever for a software company in Denmark, which is something to be proud of. I’m glad that the EIB can work alongside Vækstfonden to support innovative companies around the EU, and hope this can be a signal for other Danish companies, so that they notice that the EU can offer interesting financing solutions through the EIB and EIF.”

Jesper Theill Eriksen, CEO of Templafy, added: “This is incredibly exciting for Templafy. Support from highly professional partners like EIB and Vækstfonden underscores the power and potential of our platform which is already used by more than 650 enterprises and over two million people. This investment will allow us to further expand our market leadership both in Europe and around the world as the content-infrastructure solution that truly enables businesses to create value.

European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, said: “Thanks to the support from the Investment Plan for Europe, this agreement between the EIB and Templafy will help the company to expand its operations across Europe and further develop its digital solutions for business document creation. This is a clear example of a growing European company making the most of the digital transition.”

Templafy’s platform helps enterprises enable business content and marry efficiency and compliance when building business documents. By bringing templates and assets directly to employees, every aspect of business document creation, from employee experience to document accuracy, is perfected with Templafy.