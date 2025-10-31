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        Madrid
        23
        jun 2026

        Four decades of shared prosperity: The EIB Group in Spain

        Powering Europe through investment, partnerships and lasting impact.

        Location: Círculo de Bellas Artes, Calle Alcalá, 42, Madrid , es ( 09:15 - 12:00 )

        Forty years ago, Spain embraced Europe, aligning its development with the European Union (EU). Since then, the EIB Group has supported this transformation by financing infrastructure, strengthening businesses and mobilising investment to deliver tangible results.

        This high-level event celebrates the impact of European funding in Spain and explores the current challenges facing the European project. With the participation of EIB Group President Nadia Calviño, it brings together leaders, partners and clients, alongside representatives from public and private institutions, the European Commission Representation in Spain, EU agencies in the country and civil society, to reflect on how EU investment continues to deliver impact and shared prosperity.

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        Media

        Press release

        El Grupo BEI celebra cuatro décadas de prosperidad compartida España-UE y el impacto positivo de la financiación europea en la vida de millones de personas

        MicroBank Caixa

        In focus

        Spain and the EIB

        We have worked in Spain since 1981, investing in infrastructure, driving the green and digital transitions, boosting innovation and small businesses and promoting cohesion.

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        Meeting No. 595 of the Board of Directors

        In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes: