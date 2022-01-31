Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
04
jul 2025

Greening Central Banks: Peer Learning, Innovation, and Insights

This event was the first in the series of closed-door events co-hosted by the European Investment Bank (EIB), NDC Partnership, the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), and Agence Française de Développement (AFD), building on the feedback received from 12 central banks which participated in the first peer learning exchange, titled “Greening Central Banks: Learning for experience” in 2024, where regulators, Central Banks, and experts shared their experiences, challenges, lessons learned, and best practices in undertaking climate scenario analysis.

The event aimed to drive further the engagement between regulators, central banks, development partners and experts in the field to discuss the nexus of climate change and central banking operations.

As part of the programme, the following presenters contributed:

  • Mr. Ashot Petrosyan, Head of Financial System Development at the Central Bank of Armenia, who will present the Climate Risk Navigator tool developed under the programme
  • Mr. Igor Masten, Consultant (EconLab) for the European Investment Bank, who will speak on Approaches to Modeling Physical Risks – Focus on Floods

