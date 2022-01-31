Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Luxembourg
21
oct 2025

Board Seminar with Civil Society 2025

Location: European Investment Bank, Luxembourg , lu

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is pleased to invite you to the 2025 edition of our Board Seminar with Civil Society, which will take place on Tuesday, 21 October 2025 at the EIB headquarters in Luxembourg (Boulevard Konrad Adenauer 98, L-2950 Luxembourg).

This annual seminar is our flagship forum for direct dialogue between civil society organisations, the EIB Board of Directors, and senior EIB management. It provides a unique opportunity for representatives from NGOs, think tanks, research institutes, trade unions, and other civil society actors to exchange views with the Bank’s leadership and contribute to shaping our strategic direction.

Beyond borders – The EIB’s role in a changing world

This year’s discussions will focus on two key topics:

  • Building Resilient Partnerships: Development, Geostrategic Engagement & Dialogue
  • Strategic Autonomy through Strategic Investment: Partnerships for a Secure Europe

The programme also includes an open exchange between civil society participants and EIB Board members — a space for interactive, candid dialogue on the Bank’s role and responsibilities in a rapidly evolving global context.

How to get there?

To support participation from Brussels-based organisations, the EIB will provide a complimentary same-day shuttle bus.
Departure: 06:30 from Avenue de la Joyeuse Entrée (Cinquantenaire Park entrance)
Return: Arrival in Brussels (Place Schuman) in the evening

