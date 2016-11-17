Tracking climate finance – Avoiding greenwash

At the EIB, keeping track of our mitigation and adaptation actions is part of how we conceive climate finance. Robust definitions, methods and a tracking and reporting system are in place to avoid greenwash and ensure that our shareholders and other parties can have trust in what we do. “At the EU bank we are at the forefront on this kind of methodological work, which is a good counterbalance to the fact that we also are at the forefront from a volume point of view,” explains Nancy Saich, EIB Chief Expert for Climate Change in this clip from COP22.