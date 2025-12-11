This is Europe

Discover how the EIB Group is shaping a stronger, more sustainable Europe. In each episode, our media officers take you behind the scenes of EIB-backed projects across the continent. These projects aim to boost competitiveness, drive innovation and growth, and enhance everyday life by investing in technology, infrastructure and sustainability. Through local insights and real stories, see how strategic investments make a tangible difference for generations to come.
First stop: Sweden, Czechia, France and Spain
This video takes us on a journey across the European Union, showcasing impactful projects supported by the EIB Group. It highlights initiatives that drive innovation, sustainability and economic growth, with our media officers sharing insights into how these projects shape Europe’s future.
Second stop: Netherlands, Italy and Finland
The EIB Group is powering Europe’s future through strategic investments in innovation, sustainability and economic resilience. From cutting-edge projects in the Netherlands to transformative initiatives in Italy and Finland, EIB-backed programmes are strengthening competitiveness and creating long-term value for businesses and communities. See how these projects are shaping a greener, more innovative Europe.
Third stop: Greece, Poland and Germany
We continue our journey across the European Union in shaping Europe’s future through strategic investments that drive innovation, sustainability and economic resilience. By financing transformative projects in Greece, Poland and Germany, the EIB Group helps strengthen competitiveness and create long-term opportunities for businesses and communities.
The things we take for granted
These are the stories of the things we take for granted, and the many ways we make a difference across the European Union.
EIB Group key priorities
Discover the EIB Group’s Strategic Priorities Through Our Video Series: Explore how the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group is driving impactful change. From climate action and digital transformation to supporting agriculture, social infrastructure, and global development, our videos highlight key initiatives aimed at narrowing the EU prosperity gap and fostering a true capital markets union. Watch now to learn more about our commitment to innovation, security, and sustainable growth.
On the ground
