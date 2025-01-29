Welcome to our video series exploring the EIB Group’s core strategic priorities.

Through these videos, you'll discover how we are consolidating our role as the EU's climate bank and increasing support for the security and defence industries.

We delve into our efforts to accelerate the digital transition, support agriculture and the bioeconomy, and enhance social infrastructure investments.

Our series also examines initiatives to narrow the prosperity gap within the European Union and work towards a true capital markets union.