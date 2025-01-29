Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

EIB Group key priorities

Driving real change in Europe and beyond

Welcome to our video series exploring the EIB Group’s core strategic priorities.

Through these videos, you'll discover how we are consolidating our role as the EU's climate bank and increasing support for the security and defence industries.

We delve into our efforts to accelerate the digital transition, support agriculture and the bioeconomy, and enhance social infrastructure investments.

Our series also examines initiatives to narrow the prosperity gap within the European Union and work towards a true capital markets union.

  Discover how the EIB supports:

Climate action

The EIB Group is gearing up its investments in climate adaptation, mitigation and the energy transition. As the climate bank, we support renewable energy and breakthrough technologies to make the energy sector efficient, independent and secure from geopolitical risks.

custom-preview
EIB Group's support for climate action  

Digitalisation and technological innovation

Europe’s economy needs stronger productivity and faster growth. The EIB Group helps to achieve this goal by investing in digitalisation and breakthrough technologies and making Europe thrive as a competitive global innovator.

custom-preview
EIB Group's support for digitalisation and technological innovation  

Security and defence

Today’s geopolitical context is challenging. That makes security a top priority for the European Union and for us. Since the start of the war in Ukraine we have committed €8 billion to strengthen Europe’s defence capabilities. We’re streamlining the financing process and created a dedicated €1 billion programme for small and medium-sized companies in the supply chain of Europe’s security and defence industry.

custom-preview
EIB Group's support for security and defence  

Cohesion

The European Investment Bank Group supports cohesion projects that reduce inequalities between regions, bridge the gap in social investment, improve lives and help communities reach their full potential. On this journey, no one is left behind.

custom-preview
EIB Group's support for cohesion  

Agriculture and bioeconomy

The needs of Europe’s agriculture and bioeconomy sectors are growing fast. For farmers and businesses, big and small, finance makes all the difference. That’s why the European Investment Bank Group financed agriculture and bioeconomy activities across Europe with over €6 billion in 2024.

custom-preview
EIB Group's support for agriculture and bioeconomy  

Social infrastructure

Social infrastructure touches the heart of every community, boosts civic pride and fosters growth. That's why the EIB Group invests in places to live, learn new skills, and care for the sick and elderly. The foundations for inclusive and sustainable economies all over Europe.

custom-preview
EIB Group's support for social infrastructure  

High-impact global investments

The EIB Group supports projects that address the most pressing global challenges. In partnership with countries, multilateral organisations, philanthropic institutions and United Nations agencies, we help to build a sustainable future for Europe and the world.

custom-preview
EIB Group's support for high-impact global investments  

The capital markets union

Innovative companies in Europe face significant financing constraints. To help solve the problem the EIB Group is deepening the capital markets union, facilitating access to finance, removing investment barriers and encouraging venture capital investments.

custom-preview
EIB Group's support for capital markets union  

Our priorities

Through our activities, we aim to accelerate the green transition, boost technological innovation, bolster security and defence, support regional cohesion and social infrastructure development. Our commitment to international development and capital markets integration safeguards Europe’s strong global presence. Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, technological and social progress in individual member states, across the whole EU and around the world.

 

Find out more  