Welcome to our video series exploring the EIB Group’s core strategic priorities.
Through these videos, you'll discover how we are consolidating our role as the EU's climate bank and increasing support for the security and defence industries.
We delve into our efforts to accelerate the digital transition, support agriculture and the bioeconomy, and enhance social infrastructure investments.
Our series also examines initiatives to narrow the prosperity gap within the European Union and work towards a true capital markets union.
Climate action
The EIB Group is gearing up its investments in climate adaptation, mitigation and the energy transition. As the climate bank, we support renewable energy and breakthrough technologies to make the energy sector efficient, independent and secure from geopolitical risks.
Digitalisation and technological innovation
Europe’s economy needs stronger productivity and faster growth. The EIB Group helps to achieve this goal by investing in digitalisation and breakthrough technologies and making Europe thrive as a competitive global innovator.
Security and defence
Today’s geopolitical context is challenging. That makes security a top priority for the European Union and for us. Since the start of the war in Ukraine we have committed €8 billion to strengthen Europe’s defence capabilities. We’re streamlining the financing process and created a dedicated €1 billion programme for small and medium-sized companies in the supply chain of Europe’s security and defence industry.
Cohesion
The European Investment Bank Group supports cohesion projects that reduce inequalities between regions, bridge the gap in social investment, improve lives and help communities reach their full potential. On this journey, no one is left behind.
Agriculture and bioeconomy
The needs of Europe’s agriculture and bioeconomy sectors are growing fast. For farmers and businesses, big and small, finance makes all the difference. That’s why the European Investment Bank Group financed agriculture and bioeconomy activities across Europe with over €6 billion in 2024.
Social infrastructure
Social infrastructure touches the heart of every community, boosts civic pride and fosters growth. That's why the EIB Group invests in places to live, learn new skills, and care for the sick and elderly. The foundations for inclusive and sustainable economies all over Europe.
High-impact global investments
The EIB Group supports projects that address the most pressing global challenges. In partnership with countries, multilateral organisations, philanthropic institutions and United Nations agencies, we help to build a sustainable future for Europe and the world.
The capital markets union
Innovative companies in Europe face significant financing constraints. To help solve the problem the EIB Group is deepening the capital markets union, facilitating access to finance, removing investment barriers and encouraging venture capital investments.
Our priorities
Through our activities, we aim to accelerate the green transition, boost technological innovation, bolster security and defence, support regional cohesion and social infrastructure development. Our commitment to international development and capital markets integration safeguards Europe’s strong global presence. Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, technological and social progress in individual member states, across the whole EU and around the world.