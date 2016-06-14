President Hoyer at the Brussels Economic Forum

EIB President Werner Hoyer has told the European Commission’s flagship economic event that the thinking behind the European Fund for Investment was in many ways “revolutionary”. Watch President Hoyer's keynote speech at the BEF, attended by key influencers and figures in European economic policy.
Video credits:
© European Union, 2016 / Source: EC - Audiovisual Service
