Europe works for you

There are a few things that people throughout Europe want: good social infrastructure, a healthy environment, safe and reliable transport and fast internet connections are high on most Europeans’ wish list. The European Investment Bank Group supports these and other key sectors by financing thousands of projects that make our continent, fairer, greener and more modern. That’s partly thanks to Investment Plan for Europe in partnership with the European Commission – six months ahead of time, over €500 billion has been mobilised for projects and companies like the ones in this video. Find out more here.