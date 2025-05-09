EIB Group celebrates Europe Day

In a world where everything, everywhere, all at once is changing, Europe is a beacon of stability, confidence and clarity. This is Europe's moment and we're turning challenges into opportunities. Robert Schuman, one of the founding fathers of the EU, said it all 80 years ago: "Europe will not be built in one go or according to a single plan. It will be built through concrete achievements that create a de facto solidarity." It is very clear; our unity makes us stronger.

The European Investment Bank Group is a true success story of European unity. Every euro we invest in energy or transport infrastructures, security and defence, health and education or technological innovation contributes to a stronger Europe in a more peaceful, prosperous and stable world. This is Europe at its best.

More than ever, I'm proud to be European.