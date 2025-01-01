2019-2020 EIB climate survey (1/3)

69% of the Italians believe climate change can be reversed

©Edelman/ EIB

The survey results confirm that there is optimism in Italy that the planet can be saved. Whilst 86% of the Italian public largely acknowledges that humans have played a role in causing climate change, 69% believe it can still be reversed, which is 10 points higher than the European mean (59%). In fact, Italians go even further: 73% see themselves as part of the solution for solving this crisis.

Regarding the impacts of climate change, there is a strong consensus among Italian people (94%) that it has had an impact on every ocean and every continent over the past few decades. The melting of glaciers (47%), air pollution (40% – 8 points higher than the European mean) and rising temperatures (39%), stand out as the three most worrying signs of climate change for Italians. Furthermore, they believe that these effects on the environment and air will continue to be felt in the future, with 80% agreeing that even if greenhouse gas emissions cease, their consequences will continue to be felt for centuries.