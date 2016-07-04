The 130-year-old Beskyd Tunnel leaks. The water that comes through the roof freezes in the harsh winters of the Carpathian Mountains, forming massive icicles that sometimes halt rail traffic out of Ukraine toward Slovakia and Hungary. But Ukraine’s trade relations with Europe are the opposite of icy. So a new tunnel is under way beside the decrepit old one in this beautiful, remote area 100 km from Lviv—and there will be no ice to hold up the trains.

The 1.8 km tunnel’s two ends connected earlier this year. By early 2018, with its lining and tracks complete, the new tunnel is expected to handle 60% of transit freight from Ukraine to Central Europe. “This transport corridor is of great importance for the Ukrainian economy,” says Mykola Didukh, who heads construction work on the tunnel for Ukrainian Railways, the state rail company. “It makes us closer to Europe in every way.”

The tunnel represents the growing links between Ukraine and the European Union. The two signed an association agreement in March 2014. The expansion of EU involvement in Ukraine includes an increase in lending by the European Investment Bank, which has loaned EUR 2.2 billion to the Eastern European country since 2014. “We are adopting European experience, too,” adds Didukh, “by working with European experts.”

The new Beskyd Tunnel project started more than a decade ago. The aim is to replace the existing tunnel built in 1886 when the region was under the rule of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. Besides the icicles, it’s also a bottleneck because only a single track runs through the tunnel, forcing freight to wait at one end while trains pass in the opposite direction.