A few years ago, Gaia Salizzoni and Vittoria Brolis, two friends from Trento, Italy, discovered that both suffered from chronic pelvic pain. It’s not surprising: worldwide, one woman in four is afflicted by it. Affecting women in their reproductive years—and a number of men, too—chronic pelvic pain is defined as a condition lasting for six months or more and occurring anywhere below the belly button and between the hips.

Due to its impact on daily life, around 73% of people who suffer from chronic pelvic pain experience anxiety and depression. There are treatments and medications to address the physical symptoms, but nothing targeted at mental health or psychological well-being. And nobody really discusses it.

Of that first conversation with Vittoria, Gaia recalls, “It was crazy, because we hadn’t heard anybody talk about it before. For us it was like unleashing something, like opening Pandora’s box.”

The two women created Hale, a platform where people suffering from chronic pelvic pain can find advice and peer-to-peer support.

Created in Italy and now based in Berlin, Hale got its name from the English verbs inhale and exhale. “The idea is to breathe in and breathe out,” Gaia explains. “A person meeting our community and solution takes a deep breath, and feels at home, and starts feeling better.”