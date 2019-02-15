© Orbital Systems

Houston, I’m ready for take-off

After the NASA internship, Mehrdad moved back to his hometown, Malmö, in southern Sweden, keen on developing his own space-style filter for use on Earth, where he believed it could have a bigger impact.

Like the space systems, the shower he created uses 90% less water than a conventional shower, because the water is instantly purified and recirculated to the showerhead. A typical shower uses 100 litres of water during a 10-minute shower. “Our shower system usually needs from 5-10 litres of water,” says Mehrdad, “which is continuously recirculated at an ideal temperature.”

The system also saves up to 80% of the energy usually needed to heat a shower, and it allows you to track your savings and consumption with an app.

Since developing the shower, Mehrdad started his own company, Orbital Systems, which the European Investment Bank recently supported with a € 15 million loan to scale up production and R&D.

The EIB’s loan officer based in Stockholm, Jérémie Hoffsaes, saw Mehrdad present his company’s ideas at a tech fair in Sweden’s capital a few years back. “I immediately called my colleagues at the Bank to look into it,” Hoffsaes says.

Francisco Alves da Silva, the EIB loan officer working on the project, was impressed right from the start. “The company’s mission is truly inspiring and very much in line with the Bank’s environmental goals,” he says.

The project, supported with a guarantee under the European Fund for Strategic Investments, will double the number of jobs in the company, which currently employs 70 people.

Swedish space shower helps reinvent a city

The company is based in Malmö, which has struggled in recent years to overcome its reputation as a gritty place. However, in the years since the construction of the Øresund Bridge between Sweden and Denmark, Malmö has become home to many biotech and IT companies.

In 2016 and 2017, Malmö attracted more start-up investment than any other location in Scandinavia besides the capital cities. “The city’s tech scene encouraged me to set up Orbital’s headquarters there,” Mehrdad says.

A new mission for the Swedish space shower

Hundreds of Orbital showers have already been installed around Europe and the US. Most buyers are commercial clients, due to the €6,000 cost of the shower. “We hope to bring costs down to make it affordable enough to sell in water-deprived developing countries,” Mehrdad says. “Our vision is to change the way people think about and use water.”