On a weekday morning in almost any European city, commuters head to work on reliable public transport, young people move between classrooms and apprenticeships, parents balance jobs with affordable childcare, and older people continue their professional activity. Beneath this everyday rhythm lies something remarkable: More people in Europe are working today than ever before, incomes are rising and inequality is gradually narrowing.

Across the European Union, sustained investment in education, health and social protection has helped raise living standards and extend lives. This success is the result of long-term choices by EU countries, including policies that support growth and ensure the benefits are widely shared.

Here is the story of how Europe’s strategy of investing in its greatest asset – its people – is paying off, told through the findings of the EIB Investment Report 2025/2026 (Chapter 7: Social investment for inclusion and productivity).