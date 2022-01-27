© Vortex Bladeless Vortex Bladeless, the wind turbine

The start-up, called Vortex Bladeless, officially came into being in 2014. The company holds five patents on the invention.

In the beginning, Vortex received help from some angel investors, as well as a key grant from the Repsol Foundation to develop the technology, and since then other investors and institutions have offered support.

Vortex Bladeless was one of the prize winners in the 2021 Social Innovation Tournament. The contest was created by the European Investment Bank Institute to support entrepreneurs who are helping the environmental or society. Vortex won the opportunity to attend an INSEAD Social Entrepreneurship Programme. It has won numerous other awards, and the European Commission is providing funding for Vortex’s work with its Horizon 2020 programme for research and innovation.

Next step: large amounts of green power

The company, with a team of six, is now making a series of 100 of the Vortex Nanos. These devices will be going to research institutions, laboratories, cities, national parks, and partner companies in Spain and around the world. The idea is to gather data about how they perform in different settings and find ways to improve performance.

The next step would be the Vortex Tacoma, a new model about 2.75 meters high that is named after the bridge that inspired the project. The Tacoma would be more practical for producing larger amounts of electricity. The company even envisions creating giant Vortex wind generators that could go on floating platforms at sea.

The company is focusing on providing electricity to people in developed areas.

“We’re hoping to fill a gap in the area of decentralised electricity; I think that’s the key,” says Rodrigo Rupérez, the chief executive at Vortex Bladeless. “We see how the price of electricity is going up right now and how consumption is increasing. It fits perfectly with what we can offer the market.”

Rodrigo’s previous work has taken him to Bolivia and to areas in Africa where there is little or no access to electricity. He’s hopeful creating power in remote areas is another aspect of Vortex Bladeless that could serve a larger purpose.



“This can change the lives of those people, improve education, improve wealth, improve life in general,” he says.



David hopes the company can contribute to positive change at a pivotal moment.

“We’re living in a very disruptive moment, with a lot of different ingredients: artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, blockchain, clean energy,” he says. “Put together, this is going to change the way humans beings are living, and we would love to be part of this new, cleaner way of life.”