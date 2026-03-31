Climate action is often understood as cutting emissions through renewable energy, energy efficiency and cleaner technologies. But mitigation alone is not enough. Even if emissions were stabilised tomorrow, the climate system would take many years to reach a new equilibrium. During that time, societies and economies remain exposed to climate impacts that are already locked in. Climate adaptation is about managing that reality — and bridging the gap between today’s risks and a more stable future. If climate mitigation represents playing offence against climate change, climate adaptation is the way to play defence – and we need to do both.

Adaptation focuses on reducing vulnerability to climate hazards such as flooding, heatwaves, landslides, erosion and drought. It starts with analysing how climate change affects a specific location, asset or economic activity, and then changing how investments are designed and managed to reduce that risk. In practice, this can mean:

investing in flood protection that allows water to flow safely, instead of causing damage

stabilising slopes in steep terrain

deploying technologies and crops that are more resistant to drought

insurance solutions that protect households and businesses against climate-related losses

Adaptation is not confined to a single sector. It needs to be mainstreamed across investment decisions. Integrating adaptation across sectors helps ensure that vulnerabilities are identified early and that risks are not overlooked simply because they fall between traditional policy or financing categories.

Multilateral development banks, including the European Investment Bank, play a central role in scaling up adaptation. They provide finance for investments dedicated to adaptation, set definitions and standards, and develop financial products that help promote and scale up resilience projects. Advisory services are also critical, helping public and private clients design investments that take future climate risks into account.

For policymakers and investors, the message is practical and forward-looking. Critical infrastructure should be financed with a default assumption that climate conditions will change over time — and may change more than expected. By working with commercial banks, private investors, homeowners and citizens, adaptation can be scaled up across the economy, helping societies build climate resilience together.