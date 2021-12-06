By Dana Burduja and Anna Lynch It has to be faced: There will be another pandemic—it’s just inevitable. But the natural tendency among decision makers is to act as though it will never happen. That’s because preparation is costly and may not pay off for a long time. We have to ensure that policymakers back preparedness now, while the impact of COVID-19 is still fresh and before the onset of wishful forgetting. COVID-19 is not yet gone, of course. We can look forward to the end of the pandemic, but the disease will remain with us, perhaps becoming endemic. Still, its impact has been profound on life, society and the economy. If we want to ensure that the next pandemic may have less of an epochal and catastrophic effect, scientists and policymakers need to come together to prepare for a new and different kind of pandemic. We can’t foresee exactly what kind of disease may strike, but we have learnt lessons during this pandemic that can be applied to our planning for the future—now. Some of this preparedness is generic, rather than specific to the disease—whatever it may be—that next ravages the world. One major lesson we have learnt is that surveillance of infectious diseases and the level of research into them had been dwindling. The more attractive areas of scientific research have been focused on the very real threats posed by conditions such as heart disease and cancer. The pandemic allows us to point to the crucial importance of research into infectious diseases—particularly how a pandemic progresses, vital diagnostic tools and potential treatments or vaccines. Most of all, the understanding on a political level of the potential economic and societal impact of a pandemic is significant. Political leaders must take responsibility for the risks posed by pandemic preparedness. They must give more weight to—and restructure—the aspects of the scientific community that have not functioned optimally during the COVID-19 pandemic, including behemoth structures such as the World Health Organization, where processes and functions have been shown to be outdated or outpaced.

An incubator for an emergency agency The European Union is commencing a major new project to plan for the next pandemic, calling it a “European bio-defence preparedness plan.” With its origins in a meeting of European heads of state in February, the Health Emergency and Response Authority (HERA) Incubator aims to mobilise national actors in a coordinated effort. It may develop in different ways, as it takes shape. Among its aims, it would provide strengthened coordination for threat assessment and knowledge sharing. It could also lead to a standalone authority to provide streamlining of EU initiatives and cross-border health threats. Its aim is to tackle the problem of fragmentation that affected efforts across the European Union, as well as working on anticipating future threats, risk assessment, modelling, needs monitoring and surveillance. Surveillance will be key to the next pandemic, because it will allow us to react quicker to combat the disease. HERA will also develop and finance countermeasures during emergencies. The European Investment Bank has been in discussions with the European Commission to understand the best model for financing HERA, which may include InvestEU, customised vehicles such as the InnovFin Infectious Diseases Finance Facility and other innovative instruments. The task is more complicated than finding a project to finance and simply providing the money. It’s important to identify the best way to put the financing to use, crowding in private investment. We provide financing when there’s a market failure, encouraging alternative investment and ensuring additionality through the provision of social and economic impact. It makes sense for HERA to tackle distribution channels, market failures and supply chain issues within the European Union, where there is free movement of goods and services and the world’s only multinational regulatory authority—the European Medicines Agency. Although there are also hurdles to overcome such as fragmented pricing and reimbursement for pharmaceuticals. It is, of course, possible that these functions could be replicated on different continents, depending on how successful HERA proves to be.

In order to view this video, you need to accept the YouTube service. YouTube may collect data about your activity.

More information

A library of vaccines What might this international cooperation mean in concrete terms? Once the genome of COVID-19 was published, it took established researchers no more than three months to design the formula for the vaccine. (Testing and production took longer.) Some of those same researchers now say that, with sufficient funding, they could design formulas for the most common pandemic threats of the future, using the new technologies developed for COVID-19. This, according to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness and Innovations (CEPI), would require €3.5 billion of investment, just for the design phase. Without this kind of research, CEPI warns of the possible mutation of far more lethal viruses, such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, so that they might take on the highly transmissible qualities of COVID-19. That combination, according to CEPI, could be “civilisation-shattering.” CEPI proposes research to create a “library of vaccines,” as well as financing for manufacturing and distribution infrastructure. Certainly, this is something world leaders ought to agree upon, joining public investment with private sector resources, so that this research can be globally available when the next pandemic hits.

BioNTech

The other threat And, of course, the next pandemic isn’t necessarily going to be caused by a virus. Antimicrobial resistance is a real looming threat that could be our next global problem. Yet, very few companies are investing in antimicrobial research or have assets in the pipeline that might lead to innovative new antibiotics. The European Investment Bank is backing antimicrobial research through the AMR Action Fund, which the EU bank was instrumental in setting up and in which we have invested €20 million. We worked with the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations, pharmaceutical firms and the World Health Organization to set up the fund. The fund has had contributions from 20 big pharmaceutical companies, including Eli Lilly, Roche and Teva, as well as the Wellcome foundation. The aim of the fund is to bring two to four antimicrobial products to market by 2030. It’s a difficult job, however, because this big push is all aimed at developing a product everyone hopes will never be used. That kind of investment, of course, is where the European Investment Bank is key. When private investors see too much risk, it’s our job to identify a need based on public policy, rather than profit, and to provide financial support and innovative fiscal tools for the technologies to develop—until private investors have enough proof of the likelihood of success to put their money in, too. The EU bank had invested in BioNTech before the pandemic, for example, supporting the company’s cancer research. We’re focused on using in-house instruments or facilities backed by the European Commission to support pioneers. The definition of these policy priorities is an agreement between the European Investment Bank and the European Commission. Our dedicated life science team comes from different areas of the life sciences sector, each with our own interests and contacts from previous experience in industry. We follow the market and study the scientific literature to identify what should be driving our investments. Because we’re supposed to be working with the pioneers, you win some, you lose some. But when we back a company, we can always see the potential for a revolutionary development.

EU support for pandemic preparedness The public sector is key to funding at that early stage of drug development. It’s also at the final delivery end, too. When a pandemic strikes, the hospital sector will inevitably deal with the most severe cases. That proved to be a huge pressure on most of the health sectors in the European Union or outside. In line with European Commission policies and principles, the European Investment Bank supports equity of access to quality and affordable healthcare. That means investment to reshape the system, to ensure better and more equitable access to healthcare resources, mostly through modern technologies. There’s no financial return on these investments, but there is a huge economic benefit. The pandemic highlighted how important it is to have a health sector that’s well prepared, not just for the health of citizens, but also for the health of the economy in which they live and work. The European Investment Bank has been prominent in supporting the purchase of more ventilators, mobile hospital units and mobile intensive care units. But we can’t train staff overnight. There has been for a while a desperate need for investment in the training of nurses, doctors and support staff over a period of years. The pandemic just revealed the significant gaps. And a need for modern technology to reduce the workload of medical staff. That’s why we financed projects that encouraged telemedicine, the training and retraining of medical workers, and facilities that would develop a flexible approach to providing medical care.

The European Investment Bank supports equity of access to quality and affordable healthcare…mostly through modern technologies.

Hospitals reconfigured A very simple example reflects what we can do to ready hospitals for the next pandemic. Most of the hospitals whose construction we finance are designed with special areas that, in case of an emergency, can be turned into isolation areas, as well as having a maximum of one or two patient beds per room. In a hospital along these lines, it’s much easier to treat COVID-19 patients in the same facility as non-COVID-19 patients, expanding the COVID-19 dedicated area as needed. Compare that to older facilities, where the large, inflexible spaces forced hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients, to the exclusion of other patients. That reduced the system’s capacity to treat chronic patients with other medical conditions. It also meant that medical staff needed to be separated within the facility. We’re preparing some new eligibility criteria for our projects that will incorporate this type of flexibility, alongside preparedness and resilience components. We’re also financing primary healthcare centres in the community, so that a lot of basic health delivery can come without the involvement of a hospital. We have backed primary healthcare centres in Ireland and Austria. The patient will experience more of a community feeling. Instead of visiting a general practitioner and then running around the system to get the rest of the services that they need, they will get a one-stop shop. The centre can solve most medical issues up to the level of specialist care. Integrated primary healthcare centres also lean a lot on education, public health and prevention, as well as treatment. They will be physically present in the community with extended working hours, with staff from different specialities and will possibly be digitally integrated with the rest of the health system and perhaps the patients themselves.

A future of telemedicine The pandemic was a huge leap forward from this point of view, because most of us accepted the need to switch to telemedicine, whether for an initial consultation, a prescription or a second opinion. The European Investment Bank continues to support these changes. South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore did very well on confronting the pandemic in its early stages, in part because they had taken primary healthcare very seriously over a long period and invested in it. Hopefully, Europe will go the same way. Tools such as telemedicine are particularly important in lower- and middle-income countries, where remote technology can reach patient populations that would otherwise lack access to primary healthcare. Telemedicine is an area where exciting work is being done to provide expertise from more developed economies. Leaders in certain disease areas can use these technologies to lend their expertise to more remote areas that wouldn’t necessarily have that access. Digital tools are key to improving care—particularly during a pandemic when either remote medicine or tracking comes to the fore. The problem is an ethical one related to data protection at a regional or a national level. Asian countries have very open policies on personal data access. Europe is more restrictive, but regulations could be refined for the future.

Scope