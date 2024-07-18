One day in 2020, Arne Nostitz-Rieneck, a Viennese film director, was buying groceries when the store cashier asked if he wanted to use his loyalty points as payment. He had no idea such a thing was possible, having always thought that the points were useless.

To his surprise, they covered more than €40 of his purchase. As he walked out of the store, a homeless man asked him for spare change. Arne never carries cash, and had to say no. But a thought hit him: What if he could have given the man the points that were of no value to him just moments earlier?

“From there, it became more and more clear that there is so much money hidden away in that point system,” says Arne.

Indeed, according to the 2023 On Point Loyalty report, the world’s top three frequent flyer programmes are worth more than $70 billion combined.

“When you take all the points that people are not using and compare that to the amount of people living on the street – just taking that value and funnelling it to them would eliminate the problem.”

Later in 2020 the Vienna Business Agency held a competition asking for creative ideas on how to improve life in the city. On a whim, Arne submitted his idea of donating the cash value of loyalty points to people in need and won a grant for it. He subsequently created a startup, SocialCard, for homeless people who don’t have access to bank accounts, smartphones, or the digital payment society.

SocialCard was a finalist in the European Investment Bank Institute’s 2023 Social Innovation Tournament, which acknowledges social entrepreneurs making positive social, ecological, or environmental impact.