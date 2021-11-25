When Catherine Schreiber wants to explain why the ADVOS multi medical device is revolutionary, she asks her listeners if they remember when the first iPhone was unveiled in 2007. “Wasn’t it magical? And you know why? Because it was the first phone to combine all these devices that we use separately into one device,” she says.

In the case of the ADVOS multi, it is also a matter of saving lives. Anyone who has visited an intensive care unit is familiar with the terrifyingly complex tangle of machinery, beeping screens, tubes, and wires that are used to keep a severely ill patient alive. ADVOS combines three of those machines into one, greatly simplifying the treatment regime.

Approved for use in Europe, ADVOS provides support for liver, lungs, and kidneys — the main organs of detoxification. Normally, a patient in intensive care would need separate machines for each of these organs and further support for maintaining the acid balance and detoxification of the blood.

“In the intensive care unit, the main cause of death is multi-organ failure”, Catherine says, adding that it’s the cause of 60 per cent of the deaths there. In clinical studies, the ADVOS device was able to improve the survival rate of severely ill patients who normally had a 20 per cent chance for survival to 50 per cent. Another study showed that the ADVOS device benefited COVID-19 patients with its ability to remove carbon dioxide from the blood.