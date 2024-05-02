Rail customers want to ride electric trains. This reduces their own carbon footprint, so they want to know that their rail company is changing to sustainable, green operations. That’s why Danske Statsbaner (DSB) replaced its diesel and diesel-electric rolling stock.

This is important, given that the country’s Climate Act sets a deadline of 2030 to cut Denmark’s carbon emissions to 70% of 1990 levels—and full carbon neutrality by 2050. The new trains, which will cut CO 2 emissions by an estimated 17 000 tonnes per year, should help lure car users onto the rails, increasing DSB’s 195 million annual passenger journeys. They’ll also provide an incentive for businesses to use electric trains—rather than diesel trucks—to haul their freight, cutting their corporate carbon footprint and hooking into an increasingly electrified European network.

The European Investment Bank, which is owned by the 27 EU member states, has committed to loan up to €600 million to finance DSB’s electrification programme. It’s just one of many investments in Denmark by the European Union’s financing arm. Last year, we invested €1.43 billion in Denmark.

The European Union delivers. That’s why you should vote in the European Parliament elections on 9 June. Go to together.eu to stay informed.