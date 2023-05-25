One might assume that the fax machine has taken a one-way trip to the land of obsolete technology. But not in healthcare systems, says Muhammad Ali Khan, a co-founder of the start-up Pillio.

The lack of digitalisation in the medical field in Europe “is an immense burden on nursing staff and on physicians,” says Ali. “They’re holding the system together, but this can’t go on much longer.”

In Germany, where Pillio is based, nurses caring for chronically ill patients receive thousands of medication plans from doctors every week. They fax them to pharmacists, who manually enter the information in their own computer systems. “If a nurse needs a change to any medication, they send another fax to the pharmacy to replace all of that,” Khan says. The result is that each nurse can spend three to four hours per day on paperwork alone.

With Pillio, Khan wants to replace manual processes that are choking the system, creating

provider burnout and cutting into the amount of care that patients receive. “We are seeking to radically simplify the care journey by enhancing the fundamental technology that’s been unchanged since the 1980s.”