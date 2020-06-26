Read the full EIB Climate Survey results here.

The European Investment Bank’s second annual climate survey details the knowledge, attitudes, actions, fears and recommendations of citizens by country across the European Union (including the UK, which was still a member of the European Union when the survey was carried out). It lays out a clear picture of behaviours and beliefs from Estonia to Portugal. Compiled with Paris-based polling company BVA, our survey also collates the country-by-country data to calculate averages for the European Union and compares them to the US and China, whose citizens were also included in our polling.

There is plenty of scientific evidence for climate change, of course, and mass demonstrations on our streets are but one manifestation of profound public misgiving. Our survey provides insight after insight into the depth of public concern and the areas of lifestyle and the economy affected by it.

Europe’s policy response to this climate crisis—and to the public’s anxiety—is based around the European Green Deal, in which the European Investment Bank is a key partner.

The European Commission has committed the continent to carbon neutrality by 2050. To make that happen, we need investment in climate action, environmental sustainability, innovation and cohesion. If we are to achieve our climate goals, we must invest in innovative technologies that accelerate our ability to counter climate change. We must ensure that societies everywhere make the transition to a climate-friendly economic reality without leaving anyone behind. We must also listen to the citizens who have spoken in our survey—and in demonstrations on the streets. In many ways, they are the same people. We found that more than a third of those we surveyed have already protested, petitioned their government or boycotted companies and brands, so as to fight climate change.

The European Investment Bank has already set itself up for this historic role. In November 2019, our board approved an increase to 50% in the share of our investment dedicated to climate action and environmental projects by 2025. We aim to support €1 trillion of total climate investment in the next decade. And we have a history of powerful action in support of poorer regions that goes back to our very first investments more than 60 years ago financing infrastructure and industry in southern Italy.