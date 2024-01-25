Helping nannies through networking

According to Maïmonatou, nearly half the nannies in France—about 50 000—live in the Paris region. Almost all are women over age 40, and usually from America, Africa, and Southeast Asia. They tend to work around 50 hours per week, and some are subjected to slave-like conditions.

Aminata and her daughters created Saturday morning coaching workshops run by experienced nannies, starting with Aminata herself.

At first, they invited the nannies on her contact list to attend. Word of mouth spread quickly, and Gribouilli now reaches 1 500 nannies around Paris. “They send messages on WhatsApp: ‘You have to come Saturday, there’s this thing happening, it’s done by us and it’s very important,’” says Maïmonatou.

When a nanny is unable to pay the annual €20 fee, she can attend the workshops for free.

“It’s important to make sure that anyone in this fragile situation has access to us,” notes Maïmonatou.

The participants discuss their individual experiences and challenges on the job, building shared knowledge through peer-to-peer learning.

At times, outside experts come to talk about topics such as autism, or social issues such as housing. Maïmonatou says, “The process is empowering. Knowledge is power. We don’t do it for them, we help them do it for themselves.”

Providing training to unemployed nannies

In addition to the workshops, Gribouilli runs programmes for unemployed nannies, who learn how to promote their skills, create flyers and business cards, and apply for positions online.

The association holds job dating events, introducing nannies to potential employers. Gribouilli is also developing a tool to assess nannies’ performance at work and provide them with a report card. Maïmonatou says the key is to keep nannies positive and motivated: “Their mental health is fragile. It’s demoralising for them to stay eight years with a family then lose their job, and not know how to value what they’ve been doing.”

The workshops are building up their confidence. Following the autism workshop, several nannies gave their feedback: “I feel privileged to have had this training, and useful.” “I learned so much, I can go out with my head held high.” “My kids are excited to see me now, they see that I’ve changed, and they’re proud of me.”

Being formally recognised

Gribouilli helps parents negotiate at-home childcare, too, since useful information can be hard to find. The association holds free webinars for families and speaks at town meetings about family services.

The French government estimates that 150 000 parents in the country are unable to work, due to a lack of affordable childcare services.

In 2021, Gribouilli created a cooperative to provide nannies to low-income families, paid for by government social services. The coop is now expanding to a two-tier model that also serves families with the means to pay—Gribouilli sells the service to large companies, who share the cost of nannies’ salaries with the parents. If all goes as planned, the cooperative will eventually bring in enough money to support the non-profit activities, such as the workshops.

France’s lawmakers recently passed legislation putting all childcare services under one umbrella, and Gribouilli worked hard to ensure that nannies would be included.

“Nanny care was overlooked, and not really understood,” says Maïmonatou “So the idea is to give it a real place, and show that it is complementary to other childcare services.”

Gribouilli plans to scale to other French cities, with the goal of reaching 10 000 nannies by 2026. But while the association has been steadily growing, financing remains one of its biggest challenges. Until now, it has been supported mostly by public funding, corporate philanthropy, and the time donated by nannies coaching and supporting their colleagues. Maïmonatou says that winning the Social Innovation Tournament was as significant for the prize money as for the show of respect at a European level.

She adds, “The nannies were just amazed. What they’re looking for is recognition, right? They saw the other projects, how they were changing the world. For them to win the prize means that they are at the forefront of change in the world.”