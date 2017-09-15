Description
In its operations outside the EU, the EIB uses its Results Measurement (ReM) framework to strengthen the appraisal process and to enhance the Bank’s ability to monitor and report on the actual results achieved, tracking results throughout the project cycle. This document provides a detailed description of the ReM framework methodology.
The ReM framework aims:
- to complement the ex-ante assessment of expected project results, the contribution to mandate objectives, and the financial and technical contribution made by the Bank;
- to develop monitoring and ex-post evaluation of project results; and
- to enhance the Bank's ability to report to internal and external stakeholders on project results achieved.