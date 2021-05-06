Description
Celebrating Europe Day in 2021 is an opportunity to reflect on history and present challenges. As the world struggles with COVID-19, Europe is both heavily affected by the pandemic and at the forefront of combating it. The European Investment Bank has been working on many fronts during the pandemic.
- The Bank has supported the health sector and vaccine research and has financed BioNTech, one of the vaccine makers.
- It has joined the EU-backed Team Europe effort to tackle the pandemic in the European Union’s neighbouring countries and in fragile states around the world.
- Together with the European Investment Fund the EIB has given support to hard-hit SMEs.
- Now the Bank is investing in a green and inclusive recovery in Europe and in developing countries.