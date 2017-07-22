Description

The European Investment Bank aims to promote growth and jobs in innovation and skills, SMEs, climate action and strategic infrastructure across the EU.

The EIB supports Europe’s economic recovery by implementing the European Fund for Strategic Investments, part of the Investment Plan for Europe.

Outside the EU, the EIB’s activities reflect EU external policy. The EIB is active mainly in the pre-accession countries and eastern and southern neighbours.

The EIB also operates in African, Caribbean and Pacific countries, Asia and Latin America, financing local private sector development, social and economic infrastructure and climate action projects.